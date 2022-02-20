Jay Shree Tea & Industries : Extra Ordinary Meeting

NOTICE is hereby given that an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 15th March, 2022 at 3:30 P.M. through two-way Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), to transact the following special business:
1. Appointment of Branch Auditors for Sugar Division
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 143(8) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") (including any statutory modification or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) and the Rules made thereunder, and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, and as per the recommendation of the Board of Directors M/s NSBP & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.- 001075N) be and are hereby appointed as Branch Auditors for the Company's Sugar Unit at Majhaulia, Bihar to hold office from conclusion of this meeting till the conclusion of the 77th Annual General Meeting of the Company, for auditing the accounts of the said unit of the Company and to fix their remuneration.
"RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to appoint Branch Auditors(s) for any branch office of the Company for the financial year 2022-23, whether existing or which may be opened/acquired hereafter in India or outside India, in consultation with the Company's Auditors, any person/firm qualified to act as Branch Auditors within the provisions of Section 143(8) of the Act and to fix their remuneration."
Registered & Head Office :
By Order of the Board
"Industry House"
For Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited
10, Camac Street,
R.K.Ganeriwala
Kolkata 700 017
(President, CFO & Secretary)
Date: 14th February, 2022
FCS 3216
NOTES:
In view of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") vide its General Circular No. 02/2021 dated 13th January, 2021 permitted companies to hold their AGM/EGM through VC / OAVM, without the physical presence of the Members at a common venue, after complying with the procedure prescribed in MCA circular No. 20/2020 dated 5th May, 2020 read with circular no. 14/2020 dated 8th April, 2020 and circular no. 17/2020 dated 13th April, 2020 (collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars"). The Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") vide Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/2021/11 dated 15th January, 2021 has also extended the validity of its Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2020/79 dated 12th May, 2020 (collectively referred to as "SEBI Circulars") which relaxed the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") respectively and permitted holding of AGM/EGM through VC / OAVM. Accordingly, in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with MCA and SEBI Circulars and Listing Regulations, A Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is being held
through VC / OAVM. The Company will conduct the proceedings of the EGM from its Registered Office, i.e, "Industry House", 15th Floor,10 Camac Street,Kolkata 700 017 which shall be deemed to be venue of the meeting.
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (as amended), and MCA Circulars dated April 08, 2020, April 13, 2020 and May 05, 2020 the Company is providing facility of remote e-voting to its Members in respect of the business to be transacted at the EGM. For this purpose, the Company has entered into an agreement with Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) for facilitating voting through electronic means, as the authorized e-Voting's agency. The facility of casting votes by a member using remote e-voting as well as the e-voting system on the date of the EGM will be provided by CDSL.
The Members can join the EGM in the VC/OAVM mode 15 minutes before and after the scheduled time of the commencement of the Meeting by following the procedure mentioned in the Notice. The facility of participation at the EGM through VC/OAVM will be made available to atleast 1000 members on first come first served basis. This will not include large Shareholders (Shareholders holding 2% or more shareholding), Promoters, Institutional Investors, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, the Chairpersons of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Auditors etc. who are allowed to attend the EGM without restriction on account of first come first served basis.
The attendance of the Members attending the EGM through VC/OAVM will be counted for the purpose of ascertaining the quorum under Section 103 of the Companies Act, 2013.
In line with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) Circular No. 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, the Notice calling the EGM has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.jayshreetea.com. The Notice can also be accessed from the websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com respectively. The EGM Notice is also disseminated on the website of CDSL (agency for providing the Remote e-Voting facility and e-voting system during the EGM) i.e. www.evotingindia.com.
The EGM has been convened through VC/OAVM in compliance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with MCA Circular No. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020 and MCA Circular No. 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020 and MCA Circular No. 20/2020 dated May 05, 2020.
Members are requested to intimate atleast seven days before the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to the Company query/ies, if any, regarding the resolution to enable the management to keep the required information readily available at the meeting.
The Company's shares are enlisted with NSDL and CDSL for participation into Electronic Depository System operated by them. Its shares are compulsorily to be traded in Electronic Form and the security bears Code No.INE364A01020.
Members are requested to notify immediately change of address, if any, to the Company in
case shares are held in physical form or to the DPs, where the account is maintained, if held in demat form.
The members who have not yet registered their e-mail address are requested to do so to support the green initiative in the Corporate Governance
In compliance of provisions of Section 108 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2015, the company is pleased to provide members facility to exercise their right to vote at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) by electronic means and the business may be transacted through e-voting services provided by CDSL.
e-Voting Procedure
The instructions for shareholders voting electronically are as under:
The voting period begins on 11th March, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. (IST) and ends on 14th March, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. (IST) During this period shareholders' of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date (record date) of 8th March, 2022 may cast their vote electronically. The e-voting module shall be disabled by CDSL for voting thereafter.
Shareholders who have already voted prior to the meeting date would not be entitled to vote at the meeting venue.
Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/242 dated 09.12.2020, under Regulation 44 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, listed entities are required to provide remote e-voting facility to its shareholders, in respect of all shareholders' resolutions. However, it has been observed that the participation by the public non-institutional shareholders/retail shareholders is at a negligible level.
Currently, there are multiple e-voting service providers (ESPs) providing e-voting facility to listed entities in India. This necessitates registration on various ESPs and maintenance of multiple user IDs and passwords by the shareholders.
In order to increase the efficiency of the voting process, pursuant to a public consultation, it has been decided to enable e-voting to all the demat account holders, by way of a single login credential, through their demat accounts/ websites of Depositories/ Depository Participants. Demat account holders would be able to cast their vote without having to register again with the ESPs, thereby, not only facilitating seamless authentication but also enhancing ease and convenience of participating in e-voting process.
In terms of SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/242 dated December 9, 2020 on e-Voting facility provided by Listed Companies, Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode are allowed to vote through their demat account maintained with Depositories and Depository Participants. Shareholders are advised
to update their mobile number and email Id in their demat accounts in order to access e-Voting facility.
Pursuant to above said SEBI Circular, Login method for e-Voting and joining virtual meetings for Individual shareholders holding securities in Demat mode is given below
Type
of Login Method
shareholders
1) Users of who have opted for CDSL's Easi / Easiest facility, can login
Individual
through their existing user id and password. Option will be made
available to reach e-Voting page without any further
Shareholders
authentication. The URLs for users to login to Easi / Easiest are
www.cdslindia.comand click on Login icon and select New System
Demat mode
Myeasi.
with CDSL
After successful login the Easi / Easiest user will be able to see the e-Voting Menu. On clicking the e-voting menu, the user will be able to see his/her holdings along with links of the respective e- Voting service provider i.e. CDSL/ NSDL/ KARVY/ LINK INTIME as per information provided by Issuer / Company. Additionally, we are providing links to e-Voting Service Providers, so that the user can visit the e-Voting service providers' site directly.
