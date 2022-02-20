Jay Shree Tea & Industries : Extra Ordinary Meeting

JAY SHREE TEA & INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Registered & Head Office:"Industry House"

10, Camac Street, Kolkata 700 017

CIN:L15491WB1945PLC012771

website: www.jayshreetea.com;Email: shares@jayshreetea.com

Phone: 033-22827531-4;Fax:033-22827535

NOTICE OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM)

NOTICE is hereby given that an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 15th March, 2022 at 3:30 P.M. through two-way Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), to transact the following special business:

1. Appointment of Branch Auditors for Sugar Division

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 143(8) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") (including any statutory modification or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) and the Rules made thereunder, and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, and as per the recommendation of the Board of Directors M/s NSBP & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.- 001075N) be and are hereby appointed as Branch Auditors for the Company's Sugar Unit at Majhaulia, Bihar to hold office from conclusion of this meeting till the conclusion of the 77th Annual General Meeting of the Company, for auditing the accounts of the said unit of the Company and to fix their remuneration.

"RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to appoint Branch Auditors(s) for any branch office of the Company for the financial year 2022-23, whether existing or which may be opened/acquired hereafter in India or outside India, in consultation with the Company's Auditors, any person/firm qualified to act as Branch Auditors within the provisions of Section 143(8) of the Act and to fix their remuneration."