Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Jaya Tiasa Holdings    JTIASA   MYL4383OO005

JAYA TIASA HOLDINGS

(JTIASA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jaya Tiasa : Change In Boardroom - Dato' Sri Tiong Chiong Hoo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/18/2020 | 11:05pm EDT

Dato Sri Tiong Chiong Hoo is responsible for developing the corporate/business strategy and attaining the long-term growth objectives of the Group. His relevant experience and knowledge in timber and plantation industries gained over time and familiarity with markets of our products have enabled him to address strategic issues and risks relating to the Groups businesses. His long standing experience with the regulatory authorities' policies are invaluable to the group.

He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Rimbunan Hijau Group, a large diversified conglomerate in Malaysia comprising a range of industries such as media and publishing, oil palm plantations and mills, timber operations, oil and gas, mining, and other business around the world.

Disclaimer

Jaya Tiasa Holdings Bhd published this content on 16 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 03:04:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JAYA TIASA HOLDINGS
10/18JAYA TIASA : Change In Boardroom - Dato' Sri Tiong Chiong Hoo
PU
09/09JAYA TIASA : Monthly production figures (mining / plantation / timber)
PU
08/26TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING : Related Party Transactions
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 717 M 173 M 173 M
Net income 2020 -71,3 M -17,2 M -17,2 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,59x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 687 M 166 M 166 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart JAYA TIASA HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Jaya Tiasa Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAYA TIASA HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,10 MYR
Last Close Price 0,71 MYR
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 54,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sie Young Wong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Hamid Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Khing Siew Hii Chief Financial Officer
Chiong Hoo Tiong Executive Deputy Chairman
Ik King Tiong Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAYA TIASA HOLDINGS-31.73%166
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.20.23%3 508
CANFOR CORPORATION24.96%1 441
TA ANN HOLDINGS-23.71%283
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.-20.49%276
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-16.29%248
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group