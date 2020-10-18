Jaya Tiasa : Change In Boardroom - Dato' Sri Tiong Chiong Hoo

Dato Sri Tiong Chiong Hoo is responsible for developing the corporate/business strategy and attaining the long-term growth objectives of the Group. His relevant experience and knowledge in timber and plantation industries gained over time and familiarity with markets of our products have enabled him to address strategic issues and risks relating to the Groups businesses. His long standing experience with the regulatory authorities' policies are invaluable to the group.

He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Rimbunan Hijau Group, a large diversified conglomerate in Malaysia comprising a range of industries such as media and publishing, oil palm plantations and mills, timber operations, oil and gas, mining, and other business around the world.