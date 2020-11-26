Jaya Tiasa : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 30/09/2020
Currency:
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
CURRENT YEAR QUARTER
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER
CURRENT YEAR TO DATE
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD
30 Sep 2020
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2020
30 Sep 2019
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
1
Revenue
221,095
232,526
221,095
232,526
2
Profit/(loss) before tax
46,996
31,026
46,996
31,026
3
Profit/(loss) for the period
34,941
16,165
34,941
16,165
4
Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
34,844
15,774
34,844
15,774
5
Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)
3.60
1.63
3.60
1.63
6
Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
7
Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)
1.1800
1.1500
Disclaimer
Jaya Tiasa Holdings Bhd published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 10:18:04 UTC
© Publicnow 2020
Sales 2021
824 M
202 M
202 M
Net income 2021
36,5 M
8,96 M
8,96 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
21,6x
Yield 2021
1,34%
Capitalization
794 M
194 M
195 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,85x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
36,3%
