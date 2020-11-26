Log in
JAYA TIASA HOLDINGS

(JTIASA)
Jaya Tiasa : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 30/09/2020

11/26/2020
Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD

CUMULATIVE PERIOD

CURRENT YEAR QUARTER

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER

CURRENT YEAR TO DATE

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD

30 Sep 2020

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2020

30 Sep 2019

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

1 Revenue

221,095

232,526

221,095

232,526

2 Profit/(loss) before tax

46,996

31,026

46,996

31,026

3 Profit/(loss) for the period

34,941

16,165

34,941

16,165

4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent

34,844

15,774

34,844

15,774

5 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)

3.60

1.63

3.60

1.63

6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER

AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END

7
 		Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)

1.1800

1.1500

Disclaimer

Jaya Tiasa Holdings Bhd published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 10:18:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about JAYA TIASA HOLDINGS
05:19aJAYA TIASA : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ende..
PU
10/28JAYA TIASA : PART A - Circular to Shareholders in relation to the Proposed Renew..
PU
10/22JAYA TIASA : 1) Proposed Renewal of the Existing Shareholder Mandate and Mandate..
PU
10/18JAYA TIASA : Change In Boardroom - Dato' Sri Tiong Chiong Hoo
PU
09/09JAYA TIASA : Monthly production figures (mining / plantation / timber)
PU
08/26TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING : Related Party Transactions
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 824 M 202 M 202 M
Net income 2021 36,5 M 8,96 M 8,96 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 794 M 194 M 195 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Sie Young Wong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chiong Hoo Tiong Executive Chairman
Khing Siew Hii Chief Financial Officer
Ik King Tiong Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Choon Tiong Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAYA TIASA HOLDINGS-21.15%194
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.13.31%3 307
CANFOR CORPORATION59.31%1 863
TA ANN HOLDINGS-13.43%327
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.-19.67%283
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-14.51%252
