Jaya Tiasa Berhad : Monthly Production Figures (Mining / Plantation / Timber)

The Company wishes to announce the crop and logs production of the Group for the month of March 2021 as follows:
1) Fresh Fruit Bunches - 51,423 metric tonnes
2) Crude Palm Oil - 10,119 metric tonnes
3) Palm Kernel - 2,128 metric tonnes
4) Logs - 17,973 cubic metres
This announcement is dated 12 April 2021.
