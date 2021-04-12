Log in
JAYA TIASA HOLDINGS BERHAD

JAYA TIASA HOLDINGS BERHAD

(JTIASA)
News 


Jaya Tiasa Berhad : Monthly Production Figures (Mining / Plantation / Timber)

04/12/2021 | 11:19pm EDT
The Company wishes to announce the crop and logs production of the Group for the month of March 2021 as follows:

1) Fresh Fruit Bunches - 51,423 metric tonnes

2) Crude Palm Oil - 10,119 metric tonnes

3) Palm Kernel - 2,128 metric tonnes

4) Logs - 17,973 cubic metres

This announcement is dated 12 April 2021.

Disclaimer

Jaya Tiasa Holdings Bhd published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 03:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
