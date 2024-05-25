Jayant Agro-Organics Limited is an India-based oleochemical company. The Company is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and trading of castor oil and its derivatives, such as oleochemicals. The Company's segments include Castor Oil, Castor Oil Derivatives and Power Generation. It offers various products, including Castor Meal, Castor Oil, Ethoxylated Castor Oil, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, 12- Hydroxy Stearic Acid, Blown Castor Oil, Jagrolube, Sebacic Acid, 2- Octanone, Dehydrated Castor Oil, HIOL Fatty Acid, Jagropol and Ricinoleic Acid. Its castor oil and derivatives cater to various sectors, such as cosmetics, food, electronics and telecommunications, textiles, rubber, engineering, automobiles, furniture, adhesives, paints, plastics and construction. Its subsidiaries include Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd, Ihsedu Coreagri Services Pvt Ltd, Ihsedu Itoh Green Chemicals Marketing Pvt. Ltd, JACACO Private Limited and Jayant Speciality Products Private Limited.

Sector Food Processing