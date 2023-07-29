Jayant Agro-Organics Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 5,550.71 million compared to INR 9,448.6 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 5,555.24 million compared to INR 9,449.64 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 106.72 million compared to INR 195.38 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.56 compared to INR 6.51 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.56 compared to INR 6.51 a year ago.

