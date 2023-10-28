Jayant Agro-Organics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

October 28, 2023 at 05:27 am EDT Share

Jayant Agro-Organics Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 5,400.47 million compared to INR 6,950.46 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 5,399.87 million compared to INR 6,958.63 million a year ago. Net income was INR 157.61 million compared to INR 114.65 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.25 compared to INR 3.82 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.25 compared to INR 3.82 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 10,951.18 million compared to INR 16,399.06 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 10,955.11 million compared to INR 16,408.27 million a year ago. Net income was INR 264.33 million compared to INR 310.03 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 8.81 compared to INR 10.33 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 8.81 compared to INR 10.33 a year ago.