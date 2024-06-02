Jayden Resources Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Address: Suite #2250, 1055 West Hastings Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 2E9 Contact: Herrick Lau Chief Financial Officer Telephone number: (604) 688-9588 Fax number: (778) 329-9361 Email address: hlau@jaydenresources.com Website: www.jaydenresources.com

Jayden Resources Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three Months Ended March 31, Notes 2024 2023 Expenses Administrative expenses 4 $ (135,236) $ (129,899) Operating loss for the period (135,236) (129,899) Other income (loss) Realized loss on disposal of marketable securities 5 (17,685) - Unrealized gain on marketable securities 5 - 7,500 Other income (loss) for the period (17,685) 7,500 Loss from continuing operations $ (152,921) $ (122,399) Other loss 9 - (544,000) Net loss $ (152,921) $ (666,399) Loss per share - Basic and diluted $ (0.00) $ (0.01) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Basic and diluted 58,517,849 58,517,849 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 3

Jayden Resources Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) March 31, December 31, Notes 2024 2023 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 254,589 392,502 GST and QST receivables 11,721 12,810 Prepaid expenses 3,216 11,637 Marketable securities 5 - 40,000 269,526 456,949 Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 6 7,313,928 7,261,908 7,313,928 7,261,908 Total Assets 7,583,454 7,718,857 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Account payable and accrued liabilities 8 267,603 250,085 Total Liabilities 267,603 250,085 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 7 56,531,433 56,531,433 Reserves 2,315,132 2,315,132 Accumulated deficit (51,530,714) (51,377,793) Total equity 7,315,851 7,468,772 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 7,583,454 7,718,857 (Nature of operations and going concern - Note 1) Approved on Behalf of the Board "Denise Lok" Director Denise Lok "Queenie Kuang" Director Queenie Kuang The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 4

Jayden Resources Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except per share values) Number of Share-based issued Share payments Accumulated shares capital reserve deficit Total $ $ $ $ Balances, January 1, 2023 58,517,849 56,531,433 2,315,132 (50,214,458) 8,632,107 Loss for the period - - - (666,399) (666,399) Balances, March 31, 2023 58,517,849 56,531,433 2,315,132 (50,880,857) 7,965,708 Balances, January 1, 2024 58,517,849 56,531,433 2,315,132 (51,377,793) 7,468,772 Loss for the period - - - (152,921) (152,921) Balances, March 31, 2024 58,517,849 56,531,433 2,315,132 (51,530,714) 7,315,851 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 5

Jayden Resources Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 $ $ Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (152,921) (666,399) Adjustments for: Interest income - 50 Loss on disposal of marketable securities 17,685 - Unrealised gain on marketable securities - (7,500) Operating loss before working capital changes (135,236) (673,849) Decrease in GST and QST receivables 1,089 17,491 Decrease in tax credit receivables - 899,785 Decrease in prepaid expenses 8,421 8,224 Increase (decrease) in accounts payables and accrued liabilities 17,518 (207,729) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (108,208) 43,922 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities 22,315 - Expenditures of exploration and evaluation assets (22,020) (39,442) Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets (30,000) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (29,705) (39,442) Cash flows from financing activities Net cash provided by financing activities - - Net (decrease) increase in cash (137,913) 4,480 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 392,502 271,180 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 254,589 275,660 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 6

Jayden Resources Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 1. Nature of operations and going concern Nature of operations

Jayden Resources Inc. (the "Company") was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia.

On October 15, 2015, the Company's common shares ceased trading on the TSE and began trading on the

TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol JDN. On August 8, 2012, the Company changed its place of jurisdiction and was registered in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability by way of continuation. Its subsidiary, Jayden Resources (Canada) Inc. ("Jayden Canada") was disposed of during the year ended December 31, 2018, as such the financial statements have been deconsolidated in 2018. On September 2, 2021, the Company completed the continuation from the Companies Law (2021 Revision) of the Cayman Islands into the jurisdiction of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) with the intention to increase flexibility, and to reduce administrative costs. On December 17, 2021, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Jayden Resources (Quebec) Ltd. under the laws of the Province of Quebec.

The Company is principally engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing interests in mining projects. To date, the Company has not generated revenues from its principal activities and is considered to be in the exploration stage.

The head office and principal address of the Company are located at Suite 2250, 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2E9. The registered and records office are located at 1500 Royal Centre P.O. Box 11117, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 4N7. Going concern These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the basis of accounting principles applicable to a "going concern", which assumes that the Company will continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operation, and do not give effect to any adjustments which would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern and therefore be required to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in other than the normal course of business and at amounts different from those reflected in the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The Company has not generated any revenues and has incurred accumulated deficits of $51,530,714 (2023: $51,377,793) since inception. The Company has a net loss for the period ended March 31, 2024 of $152,921 (2023: $666,399). The Company is not expected to generate cash inflow from its operation during the next twelve months and therefore must rely on securing additional funds from either debt or equity financings for cash consideration. The Company's continuing operations are entirely dependent upon the existence of economically recoverable mineral reserves, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to complete the exploration and development of its mineral property interests, and on future profitable production or proceeds from the disposition of the mineral property interests. These matters and conditions, primarily as a result of the conditions described above, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as going concern . If the going concern assumption is not appropriate, material adjustments to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements could be required. 7

Jayden Resources Inc. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 2. Basis of presentation (a) Statement of compliance These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Boards ("IASB"), and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements were approved by the board of directors for issue on May 30, 2024. The accounting policies applied in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those applied and disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 except those disclosed in note 3. The Company's interim results are not necessarily indicative of its results for a full year. (b) Basis of measurement These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, under the historical cost basis except for the financial instruments that are recorded at fair value. In addition, these interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information. Critical accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions

Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations as of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.

Critical accounting estimates and assumptions

The Company makes estimates and assumptions concerning the future. The resulting accounting estimates will, by definition, seldom equal the related actual results. The estimates and assumptions that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year are discussed below:

Impairment of E&E assets

The Company reviews and assesses the carrying amount of exploration and evaluation assets for indicators of impairment when facts or circumstances suggest that the carrying amount is not recoverable. If impairment is indicated, the amount by which the carrying value of the assets exceeds the estimated fair value is charged to the statement of loss.

Critical judgments in applying the Company's accounting policies

The following is the critical judgment, apart from those involving estimations that management have made in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies and that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 8