Jayden Resources : Proxy Statement - Information Circular, July 21, 2021

#2250, 1055 West Hastings Street Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 2E9 Tel: (604) 688-9588 ♦ Fax: (778) 329-9361 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Jayden Resources Inc. (the "Company") will be held at the Company's offices, Suite 2250, 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time, for the following purposes: To table and consider the audited financial statements of the Company for its financial year ended December 31, 2020, report of the auditor and related management's discussion and analysis; to fix the number of directors to be elected at three; to elect directors for the ensuing year; to appoint MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and to approve by ordinary resolution, the continuation of the Company's 10% rolling share option plan as more particularly described in the Information Circular accompanying this Notice. To consider and, if thought appropriate, pass, with or without amendment, a special resolution (the "Continuation Resolution") approving the continuation of the Company from Companies Law (2021 Revision) of the Cayman Islands to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (BCA), the full text of which Continuation Resolution as more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular. An Information Circular accompanies this Notice. The Information Circular contains details of matters to be considered at the Meeting. Shareholders of record on the Company's books at the close of business on May 25, 2021 are entitled to notice of and to attend and vote at the Meeting or at any postponement or adjournment thereof. The Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, report of the auditor and related management's discussion and analysis, which have been filed on SEDAR will be made available at the Meeting and are available through the Internet at www.sedar.com. Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting in person and who wish to ensure that their shares will be voted at the Meeting are requested to complete, date and execute the enclosed form of proxy, or another suitable form of proxy, and deliver it in accordance with the instructions set out in the form of proxy and in the Information Circular. Non-registered shareholders who plan to attend the Meeting must follow the instructions set out in the form of proxy or voting instruction form to ensure that their shares will be voted at the Meeting. If you hold your shares in a brokerage account you are not a registered shareholder. Dated at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada June 22, 2021. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD "David Eaton" David Eaton Chief Executive Officer #2250 - 1055 West Hastings Street Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 2E9 INFORMATION CIRCULAR as at May 25, 2021 (except as otherwise indicated) This Information Circular is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of JAYDEN RESOURCES INC. for use at the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of its shareholders to be held on July 21, 2021 at the time and place and for the purposes set forth in the accompanying notice of the Meeting. In this Information Circular, references to "the Company", "we" and "our" refer to JAYDEN RESOURCES INC. "Common Shares or Shares" means the ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company as defined in the Company's Articles of Association. "Beneficial Shareholders" means shareholders who do not hold Common Shares in their own name and "intermediaries" refers to brokers, investment firms, clearing houses and similar entities that own securities on behalf of Beneficial Shareholders. GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION Solicitation of Proxies The solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, but proxies may be solicited personally or by telephone by directors, officers and regular employees of the Company. The Company will bear all costs of this solicitation. We have arranged for intermediaries to forward the meeting materials to beneficial owners of the Common Shares held of record by those intermediaries and we may reimburse the intermediaries for their reasonable fees and disbursements in that regard. Appointment of Proxyholders The individuals named in the accompanying form of proxy (the "Proxy") are a Director and/or Officer of the Company. If you are a shareholder entitled to vote at the Meeting, you have the right to appoint a person or company other than either of the persons designated in the Proxy, who need not be a shareholder, to attend and act for you and on your behalf at the Meeting. You may do so either by inserting the name of that other person in the blank space provided in the Proxy or by completing and delivering another suitable form of proxy. If your shares are held in physical (i.e. paper) form and actually registered in your name, then you are a registered shareholder. However, if like most shareholders you keep your shares in a brokerage account, then you are a beneficial shareholder and the manner for voting is different for registered and beneficial shareholders, so you need to carefully read the instructions below. Voting by Proxyholder The persons named in the Proxy will vote or withhold from voting the Common Shares represented thereby in accordance with your instructions on any ballot that may be called for. If you specify a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, your Common Shares will be voted accordingly. The Proxy confers discretionary authority on the persons named therein with respect to: each matter or group of matters identified therein for which a choice is not specified; any amendment to or variation of any matter identified therein; and any other matter that properly comes before the Meeting. In respect of a matter for which a choice is not specified in the Proxy, the persons named in the Proxy will vote the Common Shares represented by the Proxy, as recommended by Management. - 2 - Registered Shareholders Registered Shareholders may wish to vote by proxy whether or not they are able to attend the Meeting in person. Registered Shareholders may choose to submit a proxy may do so using one of the following methods: complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy and return it to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare"), by fax within North America at 1-866-249-7775, outside North America at (416) 263-9524, or by mail or by hand delivery to the 9 th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2Y1 or by mail or by hand delivery at 3rd Floor, 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3B9; use a touch-tone phone to transmit voting choices to a toll free number. Registered shareholders must follow the instructions of the voice response system and refer to the enclosed proxy form for the toll free number, the holder's account number and the proxy access number; or use the internet through Computershare's website at www.investorvote.com . Registered Shareholders must follow the instructions that appear on the screen and refer to the enclosed proxy form for the holder's account number and the proxy access number. In any case the Registered Shareholder must ensure the proxy is received at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays) before the Meeting, or the adjournment thereof, at which the proxy is to be used. Beneficial Shareholders The following information is of significant importance to shareholders who do not hold Common Shares in their own name. Beneficial Shareholders should note that the only proxies that can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting are those deposited by registered shareholders (those whose names appear on the records of the Company as the registered holders of Common Shares) or as set out in the following disclosure. If Common Shares are listed in an account statement provided to a shareholder by a broker, then in almost all cases those Common Shares will not be registered in the shareholder's name on the records of the Company. Such Common Shares will more likely be registered under the names of the shareholder's broker or an agent of that broker (an "intermediary"). The vast majority of such Common Shares are registered in Canada, under the name of CDS & Co. (the registration name for The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited, which acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms), and, in the United States, under the name of Cede & Co. as nominee for The Depository Trust Company (which acts as depositary for many U.S. brokerage firms and custodian banks). Intermediaries are required to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of meetings of shareholders. Every intermediary has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions to clients. There are two kinds of Beneficial Shareholders: Objecting Beneficial Owners ("OBOs") who object to their name being made known to the issuers of securities they own; and Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners ("NOBOs") who do not object to the issuers of the securities they own knowing who they are. The Company is taking advantage of provisions in National Instrument 54-101 "Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer" permitting it to deliver proxy-related materials to its NOBOs. As a result NOBOs can expect to receive a scannable Voting Instruction Form ("VIF") from our transfer agent, Computershare. The VIF is to be completed and returned to Computershare in accordance with the complete instructions set out on the VIF and in the Information Circular. Computershare will tabulate the results of the VIFs received from NOBOs and will provide appropriate instructions at the Meeting with respect to the shares represented by the VIFs they receive. These shareholder materials are sent to both registered and non-registered owners of the securities of the Company. If you are a non-registered owner, and the Company or its agent sent these materials directly to you, your name and address and information about your holdings of securities have been obtained in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements from the intermediary holding securities on your behalf. By choosing to send these materials to you directly, the Company (and not the intermediary holding securities on your behalf) has assumed responsibility for (i) delivering these materials to you, and (ii) executing your proper voting instructions. Please return your VIF as specified in the request for voting instructions sent to you. - 3 - Beneficial Shareholders who are OBOs should follow the instructions of their intermediary carefully to ensure that their Common Shares are voted at the Meeting. The form of proxy supplied to you by your broker will be similar to the proxy provided to registered shareholders by the Company. However, its purpose is limited to instructing the intermediary on how to vote on your behalf. Most brokers now delegate responsibility for obtaining instructions from clients to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge") in Canada and in the United States. Broadridge mails a VIF in lieu of a proxy provided by the Company. The VIF will name the same persons as the Company's Proxy to represent you at the Meeting. You have the right to appoint a person (who need not be a Beneficial Shareholder of the Company), different from those persons designated in the VIF, to represent you at the Meeting. To exercise this right, insert the name of the desired representative in the blank space provided in the VIF. The completed VIF must then be returned to Broadridge in accordance with the instructions set out in the VIF and this Information Circular. Once it has received all proxies sent in, Broadridge then tabulates the results of all instructions received and provides appropriate instructions respecting the voting of Common Shares to be represented at the Meeting. If you receive a VIF from Broadridge, it must be completed and returned to Broadridge, in accordance with its instructions, well in advance of the Meeting in order to: (a) have your Common Shares voted as per your instructions, or (b) to have any alternate representative chosen by you duly appointed to attend and vote your Common Shares at the Meeting. Alternatively, you can request in writing that your broker send you a legal proxy which would enable you, or a person designated by you, to attend at the Meeting and vote your Common Shares. Notice to Shareholders in the United States The solicitation of proxies involves securities and the transactions contemplated in this Information Circular involve securities of an issuer located in Canada and are being effected in accordance with the corporate laws of the Cayman Islands and securities laws of the provinces of Canada. The proxy solicitation rules under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are not applicable to the Company or this solicitation, and this solicitation has been prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements of the securities laws of the provinces of Canada. Shareholders should be aware that disclosure requirements under the securities laws of the provinces of Canada differ from the disclosure requirements under United States securities laws. The enforcement by Shareholders of civil liabilities under United States federal securities laws may be affected adversely by the fact that the Company is a company continued and registered under the laws of the Cayman Islands, certain of its directors and its executive officers are residents of Canada and substantially all of its assets and the assets of such persons are located outside the United States. Shareholders may not be able to sue a foreign company or its officers or directors in a foreign court for violations of United States federal securities laws. It may be difficult to compel a foreign company and its officers and directors to subject themselves to a judgment by a United States court. Revocation of Proxies In addition to revocation in any other manner permitted by law, a registered shareholder who has given a proxy may revoke it by: executing a proxy bearing a later date or by executing a valid notice of revocation, either of the foregoing to be executed by the registered shareholder or the registered shareholder's authorized attorney in writing, or, if the shareholder is a corporation, under its corporate seal by an officer or attorney duly authorized, and by delivering the proxy bearing a later date to Computershare by fax within North America at 1-866-249-7775, outside North America at (416) 263-9524, or by mail or by hand delivery at 9 th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2Y1, or by mail or by hand delivery at 3 rd Floor, 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3B9, or to the Company's business office located at Suite 2250, 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, V6E 2E9, at any time up to and including the last business day that precedes the day of the Meeting or, if the Meeting is adjourned, the last business day that precedes any reconvening thereof, or to the chairman of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting or any reconvening thereof, or in any other manner provided by law; or personally attending the Meeting and voting the registered shareholder's Common Shares. 