Jayden Resources : Proxy Statement - Information Circular, June 2, 2022 07/26/2022 | 04:00pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Suite 2250 - 1055 West Hastings Street Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 2E9 INFORMATION CIRCULAR as at June 2, 2022 (except as otherwise indicated) This Information Circular is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of JAYDEN RESOURCES INC. for use at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of its shareholders to be held on July 7, 2022 at the time and place and for the purposes set forth in the accompanying notice of the Meeting. In this Information Circular, references to "the Company", "we" and "our" refer to JAYDEN RESOURCES INC. "Common Shares or Shares" means the ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company as defined in the Company's Articles of Association. "Beneficial Shareholders" means shareholders who do not hold Common Shares in their own name and "intermediaries" refers to brokers, investment firms, clearing houses and similar entities that own securities on behalf of Beneficial Shareholders. GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION Solicitation of Proxies The solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, but proxies may be solicited personally or by telephone by directors, officers and regular employees of the Company. The Company will bear all costs of this solicitation. We have arranged for intermediaries to forward the meeting materials to beneficial owners of the Common Shares held of record by those intermediaries and we may reimburse the intermediaries for their reasonable fees and disbursements in that regard. Appointment of Proxyholders The individuals named in the accompanying form of proxy (the "Proxy") are a Director and/or Officer of the Company. If you are a shareholder entitled to vote at the Meeting, you have the right to appoint a person or company other than either of the persons designated in the Proxy, who need not be a shareholder, to attend and act for you and on your behalf at the Meeting. You may do so either by inserting the name of that other person in the blank space provided in the Proxy or by completing and delivering another suitable form of proxy. If your shares are held in physical (i.e. paper) form and actually registered in your name, then you are a registered shareholder. However, if like most shareholders you keep your shares in a brokerage account, then you are a beneficial shareholder and the manner for voting is different for registered and beneficial shareholders, so you need to carefully read the instructions below. Voting by Proxyholder The persons named in the Proxy will vote or withhold from voting the Common Shares represented thereby in accordance with your instructions on any ballot that may be called for. If you specify a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, your Common Shares will be voted accordingly. The Proxy confers discretionary authority on the persons named therein with respect to: each matter or group of matters identified therein for which a choice is not specified; any amendment to or variation of any matter identified therein; and any other matter that properly comes before the Meeting. In respect of a matter for which a choice is not specified in the Proxy, the persons named in the Proxy will vote the Common Shares represented by the Proxy, as recommended by Management. - 2 - Registered Shareholders Registered Shareholders may wish to vote by proxy whether or not they are able to attend the Meeting in person. Registered Shareholders may choose to submit a proxy may do so using one of the following methods: complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy and return it to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare"), by fax within North

America at 1-866-249-7775, outside North America at (416) 263-9524, or by mail or by hand delivery to the 9 th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2Y1 or by mail or by hand delivery at 3rd Floor, 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3B9; use a touch-tone phone to transmit voting choices to a toll free number. Registered shareholders must follow the instructions of the voice response system and refer to the enclosed proxy form for the toll free number, the holder's account number and the proxy access number; or use the internet through Computershare's website at www.investorvote.com . Registered Shareholders must follow the instructions that appear on the screen and refer to the enclosed proxy form for the holder's account number and the proxy access number. In any case the Registered Shareholder must ensure the proxy is received at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays) before the Meeting, or the adjournment thereof, at which the proxy is to be used. Beneficial Shareholders The following information is of significant importance to shareholders who do not hold Common Shares in their own name. Beneficial Shareholders should note that the only proxies that can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting are those deposited by registered shareholders (those whose names appear on the records of the Company as the registered holders of Common Shares) or as set out in the following disclosure. If Common Shares are listed in an account statement provided to a shareholder by a broker, then in almost all cases those Common Shares will not be registered in the shareholder's name on the records of the Company. Such Common Shares will more likely be registered under the names of the shareholder's broker or an agent of that broker (an "intermediary"). The vast majority of such Common Shares are registered in Canada, under the name of CDS & Co. (the registration name for The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited, which acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms), and, in the United States, under the name of Cede & Co. as nominee for The Depository Trust Company (which acts as depositary for many U.S. brokerage firms and custodian banks). Intermediaries are required to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of meetings of shareholders. Every intermediary has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions to clients. There are two kinds of Beneficial Shareholders: Objecting Beneficial Owners ("OBOs") who object to their name being made known to the issuers of securities they own; and Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners ("NOBOs") who do not object to the issuers of the securities they own knowing who they are. The Company is taking advantage of provisions in National Instrument 54-101 "Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer" permitting it to deliver proxy-related materials to its NOBOs. As a result NOBOs can expect to receive a scannable Voting Instruction Form ("VIF") from our transfer agent, Computershare. The VIF is to be completed and returned to Computershare in accordance with the complete instructions set out on the VIF and in the Information Circular. Computershare will tabulate the results of the VIFs received from NOBOs and will provide appropriate instructions at the Meeting with respect to the shares represented by the VIFs they receive. These shareholder materials are sent to both registered and non-registered owners of the securities of the Company. If you are a non-registered owner, and the Company or its agent sent these materials directly to you, your name and address and information about your holdings of securities have been obtained in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements from the intermediary holding securities on your behalf. - 3 - By choosing to send these materials to you directly, the Company (and not the intermediary holding securities on your behalf) has assumed responsibility for (i) delivering these materials to you, and (ii) executing your proper voting instructions. Please return your VIF as specified in the request for voting instructions sent to you. Beneficial Shareholders who are OBOs should follow the instructions of their intermediary carefully to ensure that their Common Shares are voted at the Meeting. The form of proxy supplied to you by your broker will be similar to the proxy provided to registered shareholders by the Company. However, its purpose is limited to instructing the intermediary on how to vote on your behalf. Most brokers now delegate responsibility for obtaining instructions from clients to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge") in Canada and in the United States. Broadridge mails a VIF in lieu of a proxy provided by the Company. The VIF will name the same persons as the Company's Proxy to represent you at the Meeting. You have the right to appoint a person (who need not be a Beneficial Shareholder of the Company), different from those persons designated in the VIF, to represent you at the Meeting. To exercise this right, insert the name of the desired representative in the blank space provided in the VIF. The completed VIF must then be returned to Broadridge in accordance with the instructions set out in the VIF and this Information Circular. Once it has received all proxies sent in, Broadridge then tabulates the results of all instructions received and provides appropriate instructions respecting the voting of Common Shares to be represented at the Meeting. If you receive a VIF from Broadridge, it must be completed and returned to Broadridge, in accordance with its instructions, well in advance of the Meeting in order to: (a) have your Common Shares voted as per your instructions, or (b) to have any alternate representative chosen by you duly appointed to attend and vote your Common Shares at the Meeting. Alternatively, you can request in writing that your broker send you a legal proxy which would enable you, or a person designated by you, to attend at the Meeting and vote your Common Shares. Notice to Shareholders in the United States The solicitation of proxies involves securities of an issuer located in Canada and is being effected in accordance in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "BCBCA") and Canadian provincial securities laws. The proxy solicitation rules under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are not applicable to the Company or this solicitation, and this Information Circular has been prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws of the provinces of Canada. Shareholders should be aware that disclosure requirements under the securities laws which differ from the disclosure requirements of United States securities laws. The enforcement by Shareholders of civil liabilities under United States federal securities laws may be affected adversely by the fact that the Company is a company continued under the BCBCA, certain or all of its directors and its executive officers are residents of Canada and a substantial portion of its assets and the assets of such persons are located outside the United States. Shareholders may not be able to sue a foreign company or its officers or directors in a foreign court for violations of United States federal securities laws. It may be difficult to compel a foreign company and its officers and directors to subject themselves to a judgment by a United States court. Revocation of Proxies In addition to revocation in any other manner permitted by law, a registered shareholder who has given a proxy may revoke it by: executing a proxy bearing a later date or by executing a valid notice of revocation, either of the foregoing to be executed by the registered shareholder or the registered shareholder's authorized attorney in writing, or, if the shareholder is a corporation, under its corporate seal by an officer or attorney duly authorized, and by delivering the proxy bearing a later date to Computershare by fax within North America at 1-866-249-7775, outside North America at (416) 263-9524, or by mail or by hand delivery at 9 th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2Y1, or by mail or by hand delivery at 3 rd Floor, 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3B9, or to the Company's business office located at Suite 2250, 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, V6E 2E9, at any time up to and including the last business day that precedes the day of the Meeting or, if the Meeting is adjourned, the last business day that precedes any reconvening - 4 - thereof, or to the chairman of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting or any reconvening thereof, or in any other manner provided by law; or personally attending the Meeting and voting the registered shareholder's Common Shares.

A revocation of a proxy will not affect a matter on which a vote is taken before the revocation. INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS OR COMPANIES IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON No director or executive officer of the Company, or any person who has held such a position since the beginning of the last completed financial year end of the Company, nor any nominee for election as a director of the Company, nor any associate or affiliate of the foregoing persons, has any substantial or material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in any matter to be acted on at the Meeting other than the election of directors, the appointment of the auditor and as may be set out herein. VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SECURITIES The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company has fixed June 2, 2022 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determination of persons entitled to receive notice of the Meeting. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on the Record Date who either attend the Meeting personally or complete, sign and deliver a form of proxy in the manner and subject to the provisions described above will be entitled to vote or to have their Common Shares voted at the Meeting. The authorized capital of the Company consists of an unlimited number of Common Shares without par value. As of June 2, 2022, there were 50,760,402 Common Shares issued and outstanding, each carrying the right to one vote. To the knowledge of the directors and executive officers of the Company, no person beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, Common Shares carrying more than 10% of the voting rights attached to all outstanding Common Shares of the Company as at June 2, 2022. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the trade symbol of "JDN". The Company was previously amalgamated under the laws of British Columbia, Canada, with limited liability and subsequently changed its jurisdiction by way of continuation under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company limited by shares on August 8, 2012. On September 2, 2022, the Company changed its jurisdiction back to British Columbia, Canada by way of continuation under the laws of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Copies of documents incorporated herein by reference may be obtained by a Shareholder upon request without charge from Herrick Lau, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, at Suite 2250, 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 2E9, telephone number: (604) 688-9588 or fax number (778) 329- 9361. The Company may require the payment of a reasonable charge from any person or company who is not a security holder of the Company, who requests a copy of any such document. The documents are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The consolidated financial statements of the Company for the Company's fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, together with related Management's Discussion & Analysis and the report of the auditor thereon were filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.comon April 28, 2022 and will be available at the Meeting. VOTES NECESSARY TO PASS RESOLUTIONS A simple majority of affirmative votes cast at the Meeting is required to pass the resolutions described herein. If there are more nominees for election as directors or appointment of the Company's auditor than there are vacancies to fill, those nominees receiving the greatest number of votes will be elected or appointed, as the case may be, until all such vacancies have been filled. If the number of nominees for election or appointment is equal to the number of vacancies to be filled, all such nominees will be declared elected or appointed by acclamation. - 5 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS Number of Directors The size of the Board of the Company is currently determined at three (3) directors. The Board has proposed for election three (3) directors. Shareholders will be asked at the Meeting to approve an ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors to be elected to the Board at three (3). At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to vote on the following ordinary resolution: "BE IT RESOLVED that the number of directors for election at this Meeting be fixed at three (3)." Management recommends the Shareholders approve the resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company at three (3). Unless otherwise indicated on the form of Proxy received by the Company, the persons designated as proxy holders in the accompanying form of proxy will vote the Common Shares represented by such form of proxy, properly executed, in favour of the resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company at three (3). The term of office of each of the current directors will end at the conclusion of the Meeting. Unless the director's office is vacated earlier in accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), each director elected at the Meeting will hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, or if no director is then elected, until a successor is elected. Advance Notice Provision The Company's Articles contain advance notice provisions (the "Advance Notice Provision"). The Advance Notice Provision provides for advance notice to the Company in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of the Company other than pursuant to: (i) a requisition of a meeting made pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia); or (ii) a shareholder proposal made pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The purpose of the Advance Notice Provision is to foster a variety of interests of the shareholders and the Company by ensuring that all shareholders - including those participating in a meeting by proxy rather than in person - receive adequate notice of the nominations to be considered at a meeting and can thereby exercise their voting rights in an informed manner. Among other things, the Advance Notice Provision fixes a deadline by which holders of Common Shares must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and sets forth the minimum information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form. The Advance Notice Provision also requires all proposed director nominees to deliver a written representation and agreement that such candidate for nomination, if elected as a director of the Company, will comply with all applicable corporate governance, conflict of interest, confidentiality, share ownership, majority voting and insider trading policies and other policies and guidelines of the Company applicable to directors and in effect during such person's term in office as a director. The foregoing is merely a summary of the Advance Notice Provision, is not comprehensive and is qualified by the full text of such provision to the Company's Articles, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The following table sets out the names of management's nominees for election as directors, all major offices and positions with the Company and any of its significant affiliates each now holds, each nominee's principal occupation, business or employment for the five preceding years for new director nominees, the period of time during which each has been a director of the Company and the number of Common Shares of the Company beneficially owned by each, directly or indirectly, or over which each exercised control or direction, as at June 2, 2022. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Jayden Resources Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 19:59:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about JAYDEN RESOURCES INC. 04:00p JAYDEN RESOURCES : Proxy Statement - Information Circular, July 21, 2021 PU 04:00p JAYDEN RESOURCES : Proxy Statement - Information Circular, June 2, 2022 PU 03:50p JAYDEN RESOURCES : Quarterly Report - June 30, 2020 PU 03:50p JAYDEN RESOURCES : Quarterly Report - Sept 30, 2020 PU 03:50p JAYDEN RESOURCES : Quarterly Report - Mar 31, 2021 and 2020 PU 03:50p JAYDEN RESOURCES : Quarterly Report - June 30, 2021 and 2020 PU 03:40p JAYDEN RESOURCES : Quarterly Report - Sept 30, 2021 and 2020 PU 03:40p JAYDEN RESOURCES : Quarterly Report - Mar 31, 2022 and 2021 PU 03:30p JAYDEN RESOURCES : Annual Financial Statements Dec 31, 2020 and 2019 PU 02:40p JAYDEN RESOURCES : Annual Audited Financial Statements - Dec 31, 2021 and 2020 PU