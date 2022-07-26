Jayden Resources : Quarterly Report - June 30, 2020

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Jayden Resources Inc. for the six months ended June 30, 2020 have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Board of Directors.
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indication that an auditor has not reviewed the condensed interim financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of the condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Jayden Resources Inc.
Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
Notes
2020
2019
2020
2019
Expenses
Administrative expenses
4
$
(74,892)
$
(64,153)
$
(101,048)
$
(126,726)
Other income (loss)
Interest income
-
-
165
208
Realized loss on disposal of marketable securities
5
$
-
(34,269)
-
(4,440,841)
Net loss from operations
(74,892)
(98,422)
(100,883)
(4,567,359)
Other comprehensive loss
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss :
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments
$
-
2,040
-
(34,000)
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(74,892)
$
(96,382)
$
(100,883)
$
(4,601,359)
Loss per share
- Basic and diluted
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.05)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
- Basic and diluted
90,995,746
90,995,746
90,995,746
90,995,746
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
4
Jayden Resources Inc.
Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at
June 30
December 31,
Notes
2020
2019
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
7,787
51,193
GST receivables
4,458
5,543
Prepaid expenses
4,073
671
Marketable securities
5
-
-
Total Assets
16,318
57,407
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Account payable and accrued liabilities
169,585
109,791
Total Liabilities
169,585
109,791
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
6
46,759,995
46,759,995
Reserves
2,173,333
2,173,333
Deficit
(49,086,595)
(48,985,712)
Total equity
(153,267)
(52,384)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
16,318
57,407
Approved on Behalf of the Board
"Denise Lok" Director
Denise Lok
"Queenie Kuang" Director
Queenie Kuang
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
5
