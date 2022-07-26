Jayden Resources : Quarterly Report - Mar 31, 2021 and 2020

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Jayden Resources Inc. for the three months ended March 31, 2021 have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Board of Directors.
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indication that an auditor has not reviewed the condensed interim financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of the condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Jayden Resources Inc.
Statements of Income (Loss) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31
Notes
2021
2020
Expenses
Administrative expenses
4
$
(102,463)
$
(26,156)
Operating loss for the period
(102,463)
(26,156)
Other income (loss)
Interest income
-
165
Other income (loss) for the period
-
165
Net income (loss)
$
(102,463)
$
(25,991)
Loss per share
- Basic and diluted
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
- Basic and diluted
103,782,413
90,995,746
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Jayden Resources Inc.
Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
As at
March 31,
December 31,
Notes
2020
2020
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
410,301
344,820
GST receivables
7,467
4,840
Prepaid expenses
5,467
409
423,235
350,069
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets
5
27,200
-
27,200
-
Total Assets
450,435
350,069
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Account payable and accrued liabilities
155,046
77,217
Total Liabilities
155,046
77,217
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
6
47,429,195
47,304,195
Reserves
2,173,333
2,173,333
Deficit
(49,307,139)
(49,204,676)
Total equity
295,389
272,852
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
450,435
350,069
(Nature of operations and going concern - Note 1)
Approved on Behalf of the Board
"Denise Lok" Director
Denise Lok
"Queenie Kuang" Director
Queenie Kuang
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
