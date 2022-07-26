Jayden Resources : Quarterly Report - Sept 30, 2020

Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Jayden Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JDN   CA47208P1053

JAYDEN RESOURCES INC.

(JDN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:10 2022-07-26 am EDT
0.2700 CAD    0.00%
Jayden Resources Inc.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the period September 30, 2020

Address:

Suite 2250, 1055 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6E 2E9

Contact:

Herrick Lau

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone number:

(604) 688-9588

Fax number:

(778) 329-9361

Email address:

hlau@jaydenresources.com

Website:

www.jaydenresources.com

Contents

Page

Management's Responsibility

3

Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

4

Statements of Financial Position

5

Statements of Changes in Equity

6

Statements of Cash Flows

7

Notes to the Financial Statements

8-20

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Jayden Resources Inc. for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Board of Directors.

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indication that an auditor has not reviewed the condensed interim financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of the condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Jayden Resources Inc.

Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

Notes

2020

2019

2020

2019

Expenses

Administrative expenses

4

$

(50,770)

$

(38,610)

$

(151,818)

$

(165,336)

Other income (loss)

Interest income

-

3

165

211

Realized loss on disposal of marketable securities

5

-

(416)

-

(4,441,257)

Net loss from operations

(50,770)

(39,023)

(151,653)

(4,606,382)

Other comprehensive loss

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss :

Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments

-

(3,000)

-

(37,000)

Comprehensive loss for the period

$

(50,770)

$

(42,023)

$

(151,653)

$

(4,643,382)

Loss per share

- Basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.05)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

- Basic and diluted

90,995,746

90,995,746

90,995,746

90,995,746

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

4

Jayden Resources Inc.

Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at

September 30

December 31,

Notes

2020

2019

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

144,675

51,193

GST receivables

6,753

5,543

Prepaid expenses

2,222

671

Total Assets

153,650

57,407

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Account payable and accrued liabilities

217,687

109,791

Total Liabilities

217,687

109,791

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

6

46,759,995

46,759,995

Share subscription received

11

140,000

-

Reserves

2,173,333

2,173,333

Deficit

(49,137,365)

(48,985,712)

Total equity

(64,037)

(52,384)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

153,650

57,407

(Nature of operations and going concern - Note 1) (Subsequent event - Note 11)

Approved on Behalf of the Board

"Denise Lok" Director

Denise Lok

"Queenie Kuang" Director

Queenie Kuang

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jayden Resources Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 19:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
