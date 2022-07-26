Jayden Resources : Quarterly Report - Sept 30, 2020

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Jayden Resources Inc. for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Board of Directors.

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indication that an auditor has not reviewed the condensed interim financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of the condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.