Jaypee Infratech : CIRP - others

Ref. : Disclosure under CIRP pursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR read with Schedule III, Part A, Clause A - listing of matter of Resolution Plan and related matter at Hon'ble NCLT, Principal Bench.

Dear Sir/s,

This is in continuation to our disclosure dated 05th March, 2022, whereby it was informed that the above matter is listed for consideration of Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Principal Bench New Delhi on 07th and 9th March, 2022.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) and in accordance with the requirements of Schedule III, this is to inform that the matter along with related matters is now renotified for consideration before Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi on 14th March, 2022.

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For JAYPEE INFRATECH LIMITED

Surender Kumar Mata

Addl. General Manager &

Company Secretary

ACS-7762