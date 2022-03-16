Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Jaypee Infratech Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533207   INE099J01015

JAYPEE INFRATECH LIMITED

(533207)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  03-14
3.15 INR   -2.78%
01:28aJAYPEE INFRATECH : CIRP - others
PU
03/14JAYPEE INFRATECH : CIRP - others
PU
03/09JAYPEE INFRATECH : CIRP - others
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jaypee Infratech : CIRP - others

03/16/2022 | 01:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ref: JIL: SEC:2022

March 16, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

"Exchange Plaza", C-1, Block G,

25th Floor, New Trading Ring,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers,

Bandra (E),

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai- 400 001

SCRIP CODE: JPINFRATEC

SCRIP CODE : 533207

Ref. : Disclosure under CIRP pursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR read with Schedule III, Part A, Clause A - listing of matter of Resolution Plan and related matter at Hon'ble NCLT, Principal Bench.

Dear Sir/s,

This is in continuation to our disclosure dated 14th March, 2022, whereby it was informed that the above matter is listed for consideration of Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Principal Bench New Delhi on 15th March, 2022.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) and in accordance with the requirements of Schedule III, this is to inform that the matter along with related matters is further listed for consideration before Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi on 28th March, 2022.

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For JAYPEE INFRATECH LIMITED

Surender Kumar Mata

Addl. General Manager &

Company Secretary

ACS-7762

Disclaimer

Jaypee Infratech Limited published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 05:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAYPEE INFRATECH LIMITED
01:28aJAYPEE INFRATECH : CIRP - others
PU
03/14JAYPEE INFRATECH : CIRP - others
PU
03/09JAYPEE INFRATECH : CIRP - others
PU
03/06JAYPEE INFRATECH : CIRP - others
PU
02/25JAYPEE INFRATECH : CIRP - others
PU
02/17JAYPEE INFRATECH : Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process
PU
02/15JAYPEE INFRATECH : Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process
PU
02/14Jaypee Infratech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
02/07JAYPEE INFRATECH : Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process
PU
2021Jaypee Infratech's Consolidated Net Loss Widens in Fiscal Q2
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 976 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2021 -19 634 M -257 M -257 M
Net Debt 2021 87 358 M 1 143 M 1 143 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 375 M 57,2 M 57,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,81x
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart JAYPEE INFRATECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jaypee Infratech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAYPEE INFRATECH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Manoj Gaur Chairman & Managing Director
Surender Kumar Mata Secretary, Compliance Officer & Additional GM
Sunil Kumar Sharma Vice Chairman
Sameer Gaur Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Rekha Dixit Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAYPEE INFRATECH LIMITED-8.96%59
VINCI-1.71%56 809
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.00%33 961
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-8.00%32 120
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.15%21 335
FERROVIAL, S.A.-9.98%19 894