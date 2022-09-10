Jaypee Infratech : CIRP - others

Ref. : Disclosure under CIRP pursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR read with Schedule III, Part A, Para A - listing of matter of Resolution Plan and related matter at Hon'ble NCLT, Principal Bench.
Dear Sir/s,
This is in continuation to our disclosure dated 06th September, 2022, whereby it was informed that the above matter is listed for consideration of Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Principal Bench New Delhi on 08th and 9th September, 2022.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) and in accordance with the requirements of Schedule III, this is to inform that the matter along with related matters is further listed for consideration before Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi on 13th September, 2022.
You are requested to take the above information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For JAYPEE INFRATECH LIMITED
SURENDER KUMAR MATA
Digitally signed by SURENDER KUMAR MATA DN: c=IN, st=Delhi, 2.5.4.20=a20520458d09098e5a6db9a88b0087647b5d65783b b2774c13385505254690ef, postalCode=110091, street=East Delhi, pseudonym=ba68e9bc7ce2c83455c38d898f5bfa47, serialNumber=984cd225bad67438305c4171a801eb1307bf5b a226ecf7e9e41d00f48f305be0, o=Personal, cn=SURENDER
Jaypee Infratech Limited published this content on 10 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2022 07:19:04 UTC.