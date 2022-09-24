Advanced search
    533207   INE099J01015

JAYPEE INFRATECH LIMITED

(533207)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-18
2.340 INR   -4.88%
03:15aJAYPEE INFRATECH : CIRP - others
PU
09/22JAYPEE INFRATECH : CIRP - others
PU
09/20JAYPEE INFRATECH : CIRP - others
PU
Jaypee Infratech : CIRP - others

09/24/2022 | 03:15am EDT
Ref: JIL: SEC: 2022

September 24, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

"Exchange Plaza", C-1, Block G,

25th Floor, New Trading Ring,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers,

Bandra (E),

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai- 400 001

SCRIP CODE: JPINFRATEC

SCRIP CODE: 533207

Ref. : Disclosure under CIRP pursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR read with Schedule III, Part A, Para A - listing of matter of Resolution Plan and related matter at Hon'ble NCLT, Principal Bench.

Dear Sir/s,

This is in continuation to our disclosure dated 22nd September, 2022, whereby it was informed that the above matter is listed for consideration of Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Principal Bench New Delhi on 23rd September, 2022.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) and in accordance with the requirements of Schedule III, this is to inform that the matter along with related matters is further listed for consideration before Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi on 26th September, 2022.

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For JAYPEE INFRATECH LIMITED

SURENDER KUMAR MATA

Digitally signed by SURENDER KUMAR MATA DN: c=IN, st=Delhi, 2.5.4.20=a20520458d09098e5a6db9a88b0087 647b5d65783bb2774c13385505254690ef, postalCode=110091, street=East Delhi, pseudonym=ba68e9bc7ce2c83455c38d898f5 bfa47, serialNumber=984cd225bad67438305c4171a 801eb1307bf5ba226ecf7e9e41d00f48f305be0

  • o=Personal, cn=SURENDER KUMAR MATA Date: 2022.09.24 10:32:48 +05'30'

Surender Kumar Mata

Addl. General Manager &

Company Secretary

ACS-7762

Disclaimer

Jaypee Infratech Limited published this content on 24 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2022 07:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
