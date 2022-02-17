Log in
    533207   INE099J01015

JAYPEE INFRATECH LIMITED

(533207)
Jaypee Infratech : Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

02/17/2022 | 12:44am EST
Ref: JIL: SEC:2022

February 17, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

"Exchange Plaza", C-1, Block G,

25th Floor, New Trading Ring,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers,

Bandra (E),

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai- 400 001

SCRIP CODE: JPINFRATEC

SCRIP CODE : 533207

Ref. : Disclosure under CIRP pursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR read with Schedule III, Part A, Clause A - listing of matter of Resolution Plan and related matter at Hon'ble NCLT, Principal Bench.

Dear Sir/s,

This is in continuation to our disclosure dated 15th February, 2022, whereby it was informed that the above matter is listed for consideration of Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi on 16th February, 2022.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) and in accordance with the requirements of Schedule III, this is to inform that the matter alongwith related matters is further listed for consideration before Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi on 21st February, 2022.

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For JAYPEE INFRATECH LIMITED

Surender Kumar Mata

Addl. General Manager &

Company Secretary

ACS-7762

Disclaimer

Jaypee Infratech Limited published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 976 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2021 -19 634 M -261 M -261 M
Net Debt 2021 87 358 M 1 163 M 1 163 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 722 M 62,9 M 62,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,81x
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 37,8%
Managers and Directors
Manoj Gaur Chairman & Managing Director
Surender Kumar Mata Secretary, Compliance Officer & Additional GM
Sunil Kumar Sharma Vice Chairman
Sameer Gaur Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Rekha Dixit Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAYPEE INFRATECH LIMITED-1.73%63
VINCI9.33%65 383
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.20%35 139
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.84%35 042
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED13.30%23 411
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED12.79%21 882