MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bombay Stock Exchange  >  Jaypee Infratech Limited    533207   INE099J01015

JAYPEE INFRATECH LIMITED

(533207)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 04/07
1.49 INR   +1.36%
08:44aJAYPEE INFRATECH  : Disclosure of CoC Meeting 12.04.2021
PU
03/31JAYPEE INFRATECH  : Trading Window Notice 31.03.2021
PU
03/24JAYPEE INFRATECH  : Disclosure of Order SD
PU
Jaypee Infratech : Disclosure of CoC Meeting 12.04.2021

04/08/2021 | 08:44am EDT
Ref: JIL:SEC:2021

April 06, 2021

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

"Exchange Plaza", C-1, Block G,

25th Floor, New Trading Ring,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers,

Bandra (E),

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai- 400 001

SCRIP CODE: JPINFRATEC

SCRIP CODE : 533207

Sub : Disclosure of meeting of Committee of Creditors pursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR read with Schedule III, Part A, Clause A, subclause 16(g) thereof.

Dear Sir/s,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) and in accordance with the requirements of sub-clause 16(g) of Clause A of Part A of Schedule III of LODR, we wish to inform you that a meeting of Committee of Creditors will be held on 12th April, 2021. You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For JAYPEE INFRATECH LIMITED

(Surender Kumar Mata)

Addl. General Manager & Company Secretary

ACS 7762

Disclaimer

Jaypee Infratech Limited published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 12:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 18 771 M 252 M 252 M
Net income 2020 -22 501 M -302 M -302 M
Net Debt 2020 89 329 M 1 198 M 1 198 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 070 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,80x
EV / Sales 2020 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 171
Free-Float 37,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Manoj Gaur Chairman & Managing Director
Surender Kumar Mata Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sunil Kumar Sharma Vice Chairman
Sameer Gaur Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Rekha Dixit Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAYPEE INFRATECH LIMITED-25.87%28
VINCI9.56%59 907
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.63%33 355
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.04%26 513
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%25 774
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.25%20 327
