Jaypee Infratech : Disclosure of CoC Meeting 12.04.2021

Ref: JIL:SEC:2021 April 06, 2021 National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited "Exchange Plaza", C-1, Block G, 25th Floor, New Trading Ring, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers, Bandra (E), Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai- 400 001 SCRIP CODE: JPINFRATEC SCRIP CODE : 533207

Sub : Disclosure of meeting of Committee of Creditors pursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR read with Schedule III, Part A, Clause A, subclause 16(g) thereof.

Dear Sir/s,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) and in accordance with the requirements of sub-clause 16(g) of Clause A of Part A of Schedule III of LODR, we wish to inform you that a meeting of Committee of Creditors will be held on 12th April, 2021. You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For JAYPEE INFRATECH LIMITED

(Surender Kumar Mata)

Addl. General Manager & Company Secretary

ACS 7762