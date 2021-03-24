Jaypee Infratech : Disclosure of Order SD

Ref: JIL:SEC:2021 National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited "Exchange Plaza", C-1, Block G, 25th Floor, New Trading Ring, Bandra-KurlaComplex, Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers, Bandra (E), Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai- 400 001 SCRIP CODE: JPINFRATEC SCRIP CODE : 533207 March 24, 2021

Ref. : Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/s,

This is in continuation to our disclosure dated August 06, 2020, wherein the Company had submitted an order dated 06.08.2020 passed by Hon'ble Supreme Court in Civil Appeal Diary No(s) 14741/ 2020 between Jaypee Kensington Boulevard Apartments Welfare Association & Ors Vs NBCC (India) Ltd & Ors. The Hon'ble Supreme Court vide said order had transferred all the matters/appeals pertaining to Resolution Plan in respect of the Company submitted by NBCC (India) Limited and approved by National Company Law Tribunal, to itself i.e. to Hon'ble Supreme Court. Subsequently, the matter was heard and the order was reserved in the matter.

We wish to inform the exchanges that the Hon'ble Supreme Court in its hearing held today i.e. on 24.03.2021 has passed an order in the matter. A copy of the order, which is self explanatory, is attached.

REPORTABLE

IN THE SUPREME COURT OF INDIA

CIVIL APPELLATE JURISDICTION

CIVIL APPEAL NO. 3395 OF 2020

JAYPEE KENSINGTON BOULEVARD APARTMENTS

WELFARE ASSOCIATION & ORS. ……. APPELLANT(S)

VERSUS

NBCC (INDIA) LTD. & ORS.

……. RESPONDENT(S)WITH

CIVIL APPEAL No.3396 of 2020, T.C (C) Nos. 234, 235, 236, 237, 238, 239, 240, 241, 242, 243 of 2020, Civil Appeal No. 1056 of 2021 @ SLP(C) No. 5144 of 2021@ Diary No. 18129 of 2020, Civil Appeal No. 1057 of 2021 @ SLP(C) No. 10543 of 2020 and Diary No. 20274 of 2020

JUDGMENT

Dinesh Maheshwari, J.

Introductory

Permission to file special leave petition(s) and leave granted in

respective Petition(s) for Special Leave to Appeal.

2. This batch of civil appeals, special appeals and transfer cases

essentially relate to the resolution plan1 in the corporate insolvency

resolution process2 under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 20163

1 Hereinafter, at some places, it has also been referred to as 'the plan'.

2 'CIRP' for short.

3 Hereinafter also referred to as 'the Code' or 'IBC'.

concerning the corporate debtor, Jaypee Infratech Limited4, whose activities do impact a large number of persons/entities, including the buyers of flats/apartments5 in its real estate development projects.

2.1. As shall be noticed hereafter, CIRP in relation to the corporate debtor JIL has been entangled in various disputes in the past and even when the resolution plan submitted by the resolution applicant, NBCC

(India) Limited6 has been approved by the Committee of Creditors7 by a substantial majority of 97.36% of voting share of the financial creditors, several disputes/objections have come up from various stakeholders and role players, voicing the concerns of their own, like dissenting financial creditors, dissatisfied homebuyers, displeased land providing agency, disillusioned creditor of a wholly-owned subsidiary of the corporate debtor and disappointed minority shareholders. Apart from all these, the holding company of the corporate debtor, namely, Jaiprakash Associates Limited8 and its stakeholders have several questions over the resolution process in question and are particularly concerned with the sum of INR 750 crores, which was deposited by JAL pursuant to the orders passed by this

Court in the first round of litigation.

3. Looking to a multiload of issues arising from variegated propositions/objections put forward by different parties, it appears appropriate to draw a brief outline and sketch of the matter at the outset.

4 Hereinafter also referred to as 'JIL'.

5 Hereinafter generally referred to as 'the homebuyers'.

6 Hereinafter also referred to as 'NBCC'.

7 'CoC' for short.

8 Hereinafter also referred to as 'JAL'.

Brief outline and sketch

4.

The cases involved in this batch have got assimilated in this Courtin the following circumstances:

4.1. The corporate insolvency resolution process in relation to the corporate debtor JIL got initiated on 09.08.2017 when the National

Company Law Tribunal9, Allahabad Bench admitted the petition filed by one of the financial creditors, IDBI Bank Limited, under Section 7 of the

Code. However, when the Interim Resolution Professional10 invited claims in this CIRP, the treatment of homebuyers became an issue contentious, because they were treated only as 'other creditors', not at par with financial and operational creditors.

4.2. The aforesaid position led to the proceedings in this Court, which were dealt with in a batch of petitions led by Writ Petition (Civil) No. 744

of 2017: Chitra Sharma and Ors. v. Union of India and Ors.11 wherein,

several orders were passed by this Court from time to time, inter alia, with directions to JAL, the holding company of JIL, for making deposits in the

Court, particularly looking to the claim of refund being made by some of the homebuyers. While finally disposing of the matters on 09.08.2018, this Court took note of several factors, including the nature of projects, interests of a large number of homebuyers and unanimity amongst all the concerned that liquidation of the corporate debtor shall not be in the

9 Hereinafter also referred to as 'the Adjudicating Authority' or 'NCLT'. As shall be noticed, the matter before the Allahabad Bench was later on transferred to the New Delhi Bench of the Tribunal. These expressions 'the Tribunal' or 'NCLT' or 'the Adjudicating Authority' refer to the said transferee Bench too, as per the given context.