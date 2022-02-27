Jayride : 1H FY22 Results Call Transcript

ASX Announcement

28th February 2022

1H FY22 Results Call Transcript

Jayride Group Limited (ASX:JAY) ("Jayride" or the "Company") the world leading global travel marketplace for airport transfers, today releases the transcript of the 1H FY22 Results Presentation investor conference call held on 24th February at 9.30am AEDT.

Start of transcript

Rod Bishop (Jayride Group Managing Director): Good morning. Jayride is pleased to present this 1H FY22 interim report, which shows Jayride as a fundamentally improved and more proftable company compared to pre-pandemic.

Today, with raised ambitions to major milestones beyond the recovery, and an exciting future for 2H FY22 and years ahead.

Our results show strongly improved contribution profts, up 828% versus the prior corresponding period. Winning market share in Europe, and well positioned for more to come. And a strong balance sheet, with no debt and sufcient cash to fully fund our growth ambitions.

Good morning, thanks for coming.

Starting as ever with an acknowledgement that we're at the tail end of the pandemic. November and December were choppy with Delta and Omicron respectively. This changed trading conditions during the period. We took it in stride, and consistent with our strategy throughout the pandemic, focused on improving our business for future growth and scale.

Now, I say we're raising our ambitions. Investors will want to know: Why now - Upon what foundation stones are we building that cause us to raise our ambitions today? Where to - The ambitions expressed as milestones, what are they? And then lastly, how are we going to get there?

So on today's call we're going to focus on that. We will very quickly cover the result itself and then spend most of our time talking about those raised ambitions milestones and our outlook.

---

Jayride Group Limited (ACN 155 285 528)