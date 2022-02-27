Jayride : 1H FY22 Results Call Transcript

Jayride Group Limited (ASX:JAY) ("Jayride" or the "Company") the world leading global travel marketplace for airport transfers, today releases the transcript of the 1H FY22 Results Presentation investor conference call held on 24th February at 9.30am AEDT.
Rod Bishop (Jayride Group Managing Director): Good morning. Jayride is pleased to present this 1H FY22 interim report, which shows Jayride as a fundamentally improved and more proftable company compared topre-pandemic.
Today, with raised ambitions to major milestones beyond the recovery, and an exciting future for 2H FY22 and years ahead.
Our results show strongly improved contribution profts, up 828% versus the prior corresponding period. Winning market share in Europe, and well positioned for more to come. And a strong balance sheet, with no debt and sufcient cash to fully fund our growth ambitions.
Good morning, thanks for coming.
Starting as ever with an acknowledgement that we're at the tail end of the pandemic. November and December were choppy with Delta and Omicron respectively. This changed trading conditions during the period. We took it in stride, and consistent with our strategy throughout the pandemic, focused on improving our business for future growth and scale.
Now, I say we're raising our ambitions. Investors will want to know: Why now - Upon what foundation stones are we building that cause us to raise our ambitions today? Where to - The ambitions expressed as milestones, what are they? And then lastly, how are we going to get there?
So on today's call we're going to focus on that. We will very quickly cover the result itself and then spend most of our time talking about those raised ambitions milestones and our outlook.
Starting with the result.
Net revenue and contribution growth were up 310% and 828% respectively versus the prior period and that growth is set to continue.
Trips booked grew, net revenue per trip grew, contribution proft margin on those revenues also grew, and all are set to continue growth. And, as those things multiply each other, now gives us geometric contribution growth potential to go forward.
We have improved proftability at a Stand-Still EBITDA proft level. We have expanded cash reserves. We have expanded our European market share. And, we're on track to Stand-Still EBITDA proft and the other milestones that we will shortly outline to you.
Trips growth was driven by Europe, you can see that on the Passenger trips graph here in yellow at 55,000 trips for the half.
In Europe we're winning market share. This is a new disclosure, which gives a deep dive into the European market. The top graph shows trips to and from airports in Europe. In grey showing all trips in the market, and green showing Jayride's trips in the market.
The gray line is sourced from OAG, an airline data authority. You can see, on that top graph Jayride's launch in Europe when we expanded beyond the UK, you can also see when COVID-19 came out in March of 2020, and then more importantly, you can see our strong outperformance in recent months.
The bottom graph expresses the same thing as a percentage showing our share of total
trips in the market and how it has expanded to record highs, with a position for that market share growth to continue.
Throughout the half we've delivered key enhancements to our platform and, most importantly, we've kept service levels high and resulting in repeat purchase rates now at all time highs.
Trips booked by repeat buyers on the left graph have continued to grow. 72% of trips are now booked by repeat buyers, and on the right hand graph an average of 11 trips per buyer. Both of those are record highs.
Peter McWilliam our CFO will now briefy cover the fnancials.
Peter McWilliam (Jayride CFO): Thanks Rod. Turning to slide 12, the income statement.
H1 results show improving underlying business performance which provides us with confdence to invest in future growth and scale. Our top fnancial measure, contribution proft, is up 53%. Stand-Still EBITDA is up 4%.
The improved contribution was ofset by the right-sizing of our fnance and talent functions to support our growth ambitions. Looking forward, any growth in contribution will drop straight to Stand-Still EBITDA, and in pursuit of growth and scale, you can expect growth costs to increase by 45% before stabilising for a number of milestones.
