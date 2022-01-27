Jayride : Quarterly Business Review and Appendix 4C

Fundamentally more proftable, ideally positioned for recovery

December Quarter Results and Appendix 4C

27th January 2022 - Jayride Group Limited (ASX: JAY) ("Jayride" or the "Company"), the world leading global travel marketplace for airport transfers, is pleased to present its Quarterly Business Review and Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 31st December 2021 (Q2 FY22).

of $168K in Q2 FY22; down 9% vs Q1 FY22, up 322% vs Q2 FY21, Net Revenue of $396K in Q2 FY22; down 19% vs Q1 FY22, up 256% vs Q2 FY21,

Trips Booked of 51,400 in Q2 FY22; down 21% vs Q1 FY22, up 238% vs Q2 FY21,

Cash receipts from customers of $380K; up $112% vs Q1 FY22, up 133% vs Q2 FY21,

Stand Still Operating Cash Flows (pre- growth) of $(148)K, an improvement of $400K vs Q1 FY22,

Upcoming deployment of new ofers into Booking.com and other travel brands,

Positioned for growth as trip volumes grow across major markets.

Co-founderand Managing Director Rod Bishop, said: "We are pleased to present this quarterly report showing Jayride as a fundamentally improved and more proftable business compared to pre-pandemic. We are positioned to beneft as travel volumes continue to recover across the US, UK, Asian and Australian markets.

"We remain focused on executing our growth strategies to capture reopenings and increase market share, and are selectively deploying the proceeds from our capital raise. We have been successful in recruiting key talent across sales, marketing, product and technology, and these new team members will be transformative for us.

"In particular, we are increasing investment in our expanded traveller ofer of new vehicles, service classes and more, including to deploy these into Booking.com and other channels, and also introducing further operating enhancements and automation for higher margins and a fundamentally improved traveller experience."