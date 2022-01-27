Jayride : Quarterly Business Review and Appendix 4C
01/27/2022 | 12:49am EST
Fundamentally more proftable, ideally positioned for recovery
December Quarter Results and Appendix 4C
27th January 2022 - Jayride Group Limited (ASX: JAY) ("Jayride" or the "Company"), the world leading global travel marketplace for airport transfers, is pleased to present its Quarterly Business Review and Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 31st December 2021 (Q2 FY22).
Contribution proft1 of $168K in Q2 FY22; down 9% vs Q1 FY22, up 322% vs Q2 FY21,
Net Revenue of $396K in Q2 FY22; down 19% vs Q1 FY22, up 256% vs Q2 FY21,
Trips Booked of 51,400 in Q2 FY22; down 21% vs Q1 FY22, up 238% vs Q2 FY21,
Cash receipts from customers of $380K; up $112% vs Q1 FY22, up 133% vs Q2 FY21,
Stand Still Operating Cash Flows (pre- growth) of $(148)K, an improvement of $400K vs Q1 FY22,
Upcoming deployment of new ofers into Booking.com and other travel brands,
Positioned for growth as trip volumes grow across major markets.
Co-founderand Managing Director Rod Bishop, said: "We are pleased to present this quarterly report showing Jayride as a fundamentally improved and more proftable business compared to pre-pandemic. We are positioned to beneft as travel volumes continue to recover across the US, UK, Asian and Australian markets.
"We remain focused on executing our growth strategies to capture reopenings and increase market share, and are selectively deploying the proceeds from our capital raise. We have been successful in recruiting key talent across sales, marketing, product and technology, and these new team members will be transformative for us.
"In particular, we are increasing investment in our expanded traveller ofer of new vehicles, service classes and more, including to deploy these into Booking.com and other channels, and also introducing further operating enhancements and automation for higher margins and a fundamentally improved traveller experience."
Contribution proft is net revenues less all variable costs, including marketing, transaction and customer support costs.
Jayride Group Limited (ACN 155 285 528)
1
Trips modestly impacted in Q2
Passenger Trips Booked were 51K in Q2 FY22, down 21% vs prior quarter Q1 FY22 and up 238% vs Q2 FY21.
Trips were modestly impacted in Q2 with winter in the northern hemisphere, Europe lockdowns, and omicron-related border closures. Q2 FY22 was the Company's second-best quarter since the onset of the pandemic with trips up 238% versus the prior corresponding period of Q2 FY21. The Company continues to win share in Europe, as evidenced by trips which are above pre-pandemicall-time highs at 22K.
Contribution proft was $168K in Q2 FY22, down 9% vs prior quarter and up 322% vs Q2 FY21. This is the:
Second highest ever quarterly contribution proft result,
Second highest ever quarterly contribution margin at 42%, and
Third consecutive quarter with contribution proft above pre-pandemicall-time highs.
The improvement in contribution versus the prior corresponding period, up 322%, is a result of fundamental improvements in revenue per trip and operating leverage, despite elevated refund rates.
Trips
Net Revenue
Variable Cost
Contribution
Contribution
Contribution
Date
(#)
/ Trip ($)
/ Trip ($)
Margin (%)
($K)
Growth V PCP
Q2 FY21
15,200
$7.31
$4.69
36%
$40K
Q3 FY21
25,700
$7.62
$4.70
38%
$75K
Q4 FY21
46,900
$7.43
$4.08
45%
$157K
Q1 FY22
64,900
$7.50
$4.62
38%
$187K
Q2 FY22
51,400
$7.71
$4.44
42%
$168K
322%
Jayride Group Limited (ACN 155 285 528)
2
New vehicles and service classes launched in December are beginning to increase net revenue per trip. In Q2 FY22 net revenue per trip increased to $7.71,
These improvements increased net revenue per trip despite increased refund rates, which positions net revenue per trip to increase further as refund rates return to historical norms,
Investments to improve operating leverage kept variable costs per trip controlled at $4.44, an improvement vs Q1 FY22 and the second lowest cost per trip in Company history,
Contribution margin of 42% is positioned to increase further, and margin expansion is on track to the Company's 50% target as refund rates stabilise.
Enhanced stand still operating cash fow
The Company achieved Stand Still Operating Cash Flows (pre- growth investments) of $(148)k in Q2 FY22, an improvement of $400k vs $(548)k in Q1 FY22. The Company also began to selectively deploy the proceeds of the Company's capital raise with $1.01m invested in future growth and scale.
Jayride Group Limited (ACN 155 285 528)
3
Cash receipts from customers increased substantially to $380K, up $112% vs prior quarter Q1 FY22 and up 133% vs Q2 FY21. These improvements have come as a result of successful collections, and enhancements to operating processes that have led to reduced debtor days.
The Company typically runs a negative working capital model. In Q2 receipt movement from passenger trips booked was $42K as the Company began to rebuild its cash foat, positioned for more ahead.
Following the completion of balance sheet repair in the prior quarter, the Company incurred no further balance sheet repair costs, no further interest costs, and required no further fnancing.
Related parties were paid $174K during the December quarter.
The Company's R&D tax incentive of $330K was not received during Q2 FY22. It was lodged successfully during the quarter and the funds are now expected to be received during Q3 FY22.
On 31st December 2021, the Company held $5.6M of cash and cash equivalents.
Positive outlook continues
Jayride is ideally placed to deliver growth and improved contribution proft as trip volumes rise in 2H FY22 and beyond, accelerating the Company's progress towards stand still EBITDA and stand still operating cash fow positive. Drivers of increased revenues and profts include -
Potential to Increase passenger trips, through:
investments to deploy new vehicle classes and service types into new channels like booking.com to increase the Company's total addressable market, market share and reach,
expansion in the Company's major markets in North America and Europe with summer in Jayride's largest markets driving higher seasonal travel.
Potential to increase contribution profts with operating leverage and scale, through:
increased net revenues per trip with further investment in the Company's expanded traveller ofer, including the Company's new vehicles and service types available across the full Q3; as refund rates reduce back to pre-pandemic levels through continued reopening; and as a result of continued improvements to the Company's operating model,
decreased variable costs per trip through operating leverage and continued investment into systems and automation to drive improvements in our operating model.
Potential to compliment the Company's strong organic growth with disciplined acquisitions that are:
consistent with Jayride's strategy to accelerate growth in scale in key markets,
clearly able to add new channels that reach new travellers, and
are on compelling fnancial terms.
Jayride Group Limited (ACN 155 285 528)
4
For more information please contact
Rod Bishop
Managing Director
Email: corporate@jayride.com
ASX release authorised by Rod Bishop, Managing Director, Jayride Group Limited.
About Jayride Group Limited
Jayride.com is the world's leading publicly listed airport transfers marketplace, where travelers compare and book rides around the world. With Jayride.com, travelers can compare and book with 3,700+ ride service companies, servicing 1,600+ airports in 110+ countries around the world, including the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Pacifc.
The Jayride.com platform aggregates ride service companies and distributes them to travelers at Jayride.com; and via travel brand partners including other technology platforms, travel agencies and wholesalers. These travel brands implement Jayride APIs to sell door-to-door ride services that build traveler confdence and defend their core travel business.
Founded in 2012, Jayride.com is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
For more information, please visit www.jayride.com
Forward-looking statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Indications of, and guidelines or outlook on, future earnings, distributions or fnancial position or performance and targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of production, prices, operating costs, results, capital expenditures, reserves and resources are also forward-looking statements. These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions and estimates regarding future events and actions that, while considered reasonable as at the date of this announcement and are expected to take place, are inherently subject to signifcant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, the directors and management. We cannot and do not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement will actually occur and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risk factors that could cause actual events or results to difer materially from the events or results estimated, expressed or anticipated in these statements.
Jayride Group Limited (ACN 155 285 528)
5
Jayride Group Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 05:48:03 UTC.