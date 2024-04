Jayride Group Limited is an Australia-based online travel marketplace for airport transfers. The Company allows travelers to compare and book rides around the world. The Company's Jayride platform aggregates ride service companies and distributes them to travelers at Jayride.com, AirportShuttles.com, and via travel brand partners, including other technology platforms, online travel agencies, travel management companies, and wholesalers. These travel brands implement Jayride application programming interface (APIs) to sell door-to-door ride services. With Jayride, travelers can compare and book with 3,700+ ride service companies, servicing 1,600+ airports in 110+ countries around the world, which cover 95% of world airport trips, including across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Pacific.