Leading fashion and design destination, END. has joined forces with Jaywing, integrated marketing agency, to set the stage for their latest sneaker collaboration, END. x Salomon.

Founded in the Northeast of England, END. is a hub of culture that seamlessly weaves together fashion, design, art, and music. With a vision to bring renowned brands, emerging designers, and hidden gems from across the globe to the Northeast's vibrant community, END. has solidified its position as a trailblazing destination for fashion, sneakers, and design.

Recognising Jaywing's creative prowess, END. has entrusted the agency to produce captivating video content that supports the launch of their latest collaboration. Jaywing's expertise in video production, coupled with its innovative approach to creative art direction makes them an ideal partner for this endeavour.

"We are excited to partner with Jaywing to bring our latest collaboration to life," said Louise Amos, Creative Production Manager at END. Clothing. "Their creative vision aligns perfectly with our brand ethos, and we believe their contribution will amplify the impact of our product launch."

Jaywing's creative team has created a range of assets to enhance the product launch experience, including a compelling 60-second hero film and digital banners.

In the hero film, renowned chef and social media sensation Laurent Dagenais goes on an immersive journey into the heart of the wilderness, where truffle foraging takes centre stage. The film artfully showcases the XT-6 "Truffle" sneaker in its natural environment, seamlessly blending style and nature.

"This partnership with END. exemplifies the power of creative collaboration," said Bob Sanderson, Design Director at Jaywing. "We are proud to support them in unveiling their collaboration with Salomon through our brand activation expertise, creating content that resonates with their audience."