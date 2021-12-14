Log in
Jaywing : Avant Homes appoints Jaywing for ECRM and automation development

12/14/2021
14 December 2021 / News Avant Homes appoints Jaywing for ECRM and automation development Jaywing
Leading private housebuilder Avant Homes has appointed Jaywing as its lead data, ECRM and marketing automation agency partner.

The move follows a process of consultation aimed at identifying key areas of future focus for Avant Homes. Jaywing has been briefed to develop and implement a highly intelligent, automated ECRM programme that will drive marketing efficiencies, thereby maximizing Avant Homes' investments in CRM and marketing automation platforms.

The appointment follows the launch of a refreshed brand and new website for the house-builder as the business sets out to double revenue and triple profits within five years. The new website seeks to directly improve user experience and support the customer journey on a continually evolving basis.

Jaywing will apply its proprietary Almanac technology to Avant Homes' ECRM strategy to enable customer journeys by offering a comprehensive, individual-level view of customer behaviour across online channels. Combining this with offline customer journeys, Almanac powers deep insights, business intelligence and predictive modelling, which will offer Avant Homes customers an enhanced experience whilst the company will benefit from data management and more effective marketing automations.

Tom Rigden, commercial director at Jaywing says: "Avant Homes chose Jaywing after a two-month consultation period, we were selected due to our strategic and data-driven performance approach. In particular, the use of Almanac and its ability to produce deep insights will offer Avant Homes quality information to drive the customer experience and enable longer-term strategic decision-making. We are looking forward to supporting the future growth of this already successful and trusted house builder.

Julia Brass, group marketing director at Avant Homes says:
"Avant Homes is aiming to drive considerable marketing and operational efficiencies through the automation of ECRM. Part of this objective is to continuously improve the customer experience and by enabling dynamic personalization options. We are seeking to maximize the value of investment in our technology stack and improve relevance of reporting metrics to marketing and sales outcomes."

Jaywing plc published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 13:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
