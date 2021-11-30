Jaywing : ‘Dead Happy' with life insurance disruptor new business win

Jaywing was selected after forecasts from the consultancy's award-winning proprietary technology 'Decision' showed proof of concept through strong commercial gains modelling. The use of Decision will support DeadHappy's TV media and social activity into 2022.

DeadHappy was formed in 2013 to provide a place where people can think about, plan for and share what they want to happen when they shuffle off this mortal coil. All in the hope of encouraging conversation on death planning and, hopefully one day, change attitudes towards death. As an insurance industry disruptor DeadHappy have already attracted hundreds of thousands of fans to their fresh, frank and thought-provoking approach to life insurance with their 'deathwish' product range. A concept that goes beyond life insurance, deathwishes allow customers to consider practical aspects of death planning as well as give them the option to cover emotional touchpoints, such as thoughtful gifts which can be sent to someone on special occasions. The ultimate advice being 'Please Die Responsibly'.