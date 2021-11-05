Jaywing strengthens talented creative team

Following several new significant client wins, we have bolstered our creative team with 10 new hires across the department.

Taking up roles are Matt Harrison, Ryan Gillies, Gareth Wright, Josh Eyre, Will Heldt, Harry Baker, Ellie Evans, Ariyan Savar, Josephine Steel, and Catherine Spivey.

This significant investment signifies our continued integrated creative approach, supporting clients in building brand equity, storytelling, and elevating brands across multichannel strategies. The team remain responsible for data-driven creativity across a variety of clients and the entire team aim to provide best in class outputs.

Matt Harrison - Senior Creative Artworker

With 30 years' experience working in a creative environment, Matt joins Jaywing as a Senior Creative Artworker. He previously worked within the artwork department for a major Leeds agency, moving from Junior Artworker right through to senior level, and recently worked across the Leeds area as a freelancer.

Speaking about his new role at Jaywing, Matt says, "Jaywing has a great national reputation as an agency and its amazing client list is what attracted me to the role.I'm so excited about getting stuck into my role as Senior Artworker and I can't wait to start working on a variety of exciting clients and meeting lots of lovely people within the agency."

Ryan Gillies - Technical Project Manager

With three and a half years in the digital media industry, Ryan joins Jaywing having recently freelanced as a project manager and developer. He also worked as a technical PM and support team lead with another agency, helping to set up their QA department.

Ryan says, "I am most looking forward to working with and learning from a lot of in-house departments that have excellent talent with a huge variety of experience."

Gareth Wright - Senior Back-End Developer

Gareth re-joins Jaywing after having previously been employed by the agency for 13 years. He left to pursue a new role as Development Manager for CarbonSixDigital digital agency, which involved managing projects such as NextBase Global, Egress, and Wright Hassall. He was responsible for security, process, and best practices within the development team. He worked on Umbraco CMS primarily and supported new projects being built in HubSpot CMS.

On his return to Jaywing, Gareth says, "I'm excited to start working with clients both old and new, as well as moving forward with innovative technologies such as Umbraco 9 and .NET Core."

Other new hires amongst the creative team include:

Junior Front End Developer, Josh Eyre, will be using his skills to develop the graphical user interface of websites, using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Junior Art Director, Will Heldt, will help assist, plan, and execute design projects and other creative materials across Jaywing.

Copywriters Harry Baker, Ellie Evans, and Ariyan Savar, who are responsible for producing engaging, clear text for different advertising channels across the Jaywing client base.

Creative Resource Assistant, Josephine Steel, who will be part of the team responsible for planning and allocating all creative tasks across Jaywing for maximised efficiency.

Junior Designer, Catherine Spivey, will be offering input and sharing ideas to produce attractive and effective designs across all types of media for a wide variety of clients.

Karl Stones, Executive Creative Director at Jaywing says, "Whether it's TV, a Tweet or anything in-between, our ideas are only as good as the intelligence we work from. So, our ability to take data-driven insight and turn it into high performing and award-winning creative is what makes Jaywing stand out. From ADT to Britvic, First Direct to Castrol, Yorkshire Water to Goodyear and Skipton Building Society… we're really excited to see what our new hires will bring to our creative offering and see their thinking and expertise come to life around the globe".