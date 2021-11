إعلان تصحيحي من شركة جازان للطاقة والتنمية بخصوص اعلان النتائج المالية الأولية للفت 11/02/2021 | 07:40am EDT Send by mail :

1443/03/26 Mon Nov 1, 2021 15:40:02 Correction announcement from Jazan Energy and Development Co. in regards to announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months ) Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn Element List Explanation Date of Publishing the Previous Announcement Sought to be Corrected on Tadawul's Website 2021-11-01 Corresponding to 1443-03-26 URL of the Previous Announcement Click Here Incorrect statements in the previous announcement Mentioned in the previous announcement paragraph, The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is : The increase in profits is related to the growth in sales by 3.03%, as the agricultural & the aquaculture sectors sales grew by 5.4%, supported by an increase in sales of shrimp and fruits. Furthermore, revenues from Real estate operation rose by 8.5% as a result of an increase in the occupancy rate, while the sales of the industrial sector (water factory) declined by 6%. The increase in net profits is led by the increase of the gain on revaluation of vital assets, as a result of the company's plan to increase the productivity force in the shrimp farm in addition to the reduction in cost of revenue, which contributed in a higher gross profit by 13.26% as a result of a higher efficiency and reduction in operating costs in the agricultural sector. Furthermore, the performance improvement of the associates and subsidiaries has also contributed to the increase in net profits. Therefore, all the aforementioned reasons contributed to the growth of net profits for this quarter compared to the same quarter from the previous year. Mentioned in the previous announcement paragraph, The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is : The reason for the increase in net profits during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter despite the decrease in sales is due to the increase of the gain on revaluation of vital assets, as a result of the company's plan to increase the productivity force in the shrimp farm in addition the reduction in the cost of sales as a result of the decrease in the cost of sales in the current quarter at the cost of outstanding shrimp stock (livestock). Correct Statement Correcting what was mentioned in the previous announcement paragraph, The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is : The reason for the decrease in net profits is because the rise in cost due to the company's expansion in the production of the shrimp stock, note that there is an increase in sales by 3.03%, as the agricultural & the aquaculture sectors sales grew by 5.4%, supported by an increase in sales of shrimp and fruits. As well as revenues from the Real-estate sector rose by 8.5% as a result of an increase in the occupancy rate, while the sales of the industrial sector (water factory) declined by 6%. The increase of the gain on revaluation of vital assets, as a result of the company's plan to increase the production force in the shrimp farm. Furthermore, the performance improvement & profitability growth of the associates and subsidiaries has also contributed to the improvement of the businesses results. Correcting what was mentioned in the previous announcement paragraph, The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is : The reason for the decrease in net profits during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter despite the increase in sales is due to the increase of the gain on revaluation of vital assets, as a result of the company's plan to increase the production force in the shrimp farm in addition to the increase in the cost of sales as a result of the decrease in the cost of sales in the current quarter at the cost of outstanding shrimp stock (livestock). The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate. Attachments Original document

