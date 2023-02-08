Advanced search
    JAZEERA   KW0EQ0602452

JAZEERA AIRWAYS K.S.C.P.

(JAZEERA)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-06
1.620 KWD   +1.89%
12:14aJazeera Airways K S C P : 2022 Q4 (English)
PU
12:14aJazeera Airways K S C P : 2022 Q4 (Arabic)
PU
2022Jazeera Airways K S C P : Transcript of the Analysts Conference
PU
Jazeera Airways K S C P : 2022 Q4 (English)

02/08/2023 | 12:14am EST
Jazeera Airways K.S.C.P.

Kuwait

Consolidated Annual Financial Statements and

Independent Auditors' Report

31 December 2022

Jazeera Airways K.S.C.P.

Kuwait

C o n t e n t s

Page

Independent Auditor's Report

1 - 3

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

4

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

5

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

6

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

7

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

8

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

9 - 41

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jazeera Airways Co. KSC published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 05:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 197 M 643 M 643 M
Net income 2022 27,4 M 89,7 M 89,7 M
Net Debt 2022 92,8 M 304 M 304 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 356 M 1 166 M 1 166 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 645
Free-Float 36,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,62 KWD
Average target price 2,15 KWD
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rohit Ramachandran Chief Executive Officer
Krishnan Balakrishnan Secretary & Vice President-Finance
Marwan Marzouk Jassim Boodai Chairman
Praful Thummar Vice President-Information Technology
Shaheen Al-ghanim Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAZEERA AIRWAYS K.S.C.P.-14.74%1 144
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.23%28 812
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.20.63%25 370
AIR CHINA LIMITED-4.17%21 231
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC25.35%18 711
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%17 115