Oct 31 (Reuters) - Jazeera Airways Co KSCP:

* KUWAIT'S JAZEERA AIRWAYS CHAIRMAN TELLS REUTERS THAT AIRLINE EXPECTS VOLUME OF PASSENGERS TO RISE TO 4 MILLION IN 2023 FROM 3.2 MILLION IN 2022