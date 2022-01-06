Mideast carriers flydubai, Air Arabia cancel flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Middle East carriers flydubai and
Air Arabia canceled services to Kazakhstan's largest
city, Almaty, on Thursday as the Central Asian country faces its
worst unrest in over a decade.
A flydubai spokesperson said the airline had canceled its
two return Dubai-Almaty services scheduled for Thursday due to
the "situation on the ground" there.
A return flydubai flight from Dubai to capital Nursultan was
due to operate.
The website for Air Arabia showed its return Sharjah-Almaty
flights scheduled for Thursday as canceled.
There was no immediate comment from the Emirati airline.
Almaty airport was reportedly overrun by anti-government
protesters on Wednesday, forcing flights to be canceled, before
it was later retaken by government security forces.
Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways on
Wednesday suspended services to Almaty.
Kazakhstan's government has declared a nationwide state of
emergency in response to the violent anti-government protests.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Kim Coghill)