  Homepage
  Equities
  Kuwait
  Kuwait Stock Exchange
  Jazeera Airways K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JAZEERA   KW0EQ0602452

JAZEERA AIRWAYS K.S.C.P.

(JAZEERA)
  Report
Mideast carriers flydubai, Air Arabia cancel flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty

01/06/2022 | 12:11am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft bearing the logo of flydubai is parked at a Boeing production facility in Renton

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Middle East carriers flydubai and Air Arabia canceled services to Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, on Thursday as the Central Asian country faces its worst unrest in over a decade.

A flydubai spokesperson said the airline had canceled its two return Dubai-Almaty services scheduled for Thursday due to the "situation on the ground" there.

A return flydubai flight from Dubai to capital Nursultan was due to operate.

The website for Air Arabia showed its return Sharjah-Almaty flights scheduled for Thursday as canceled.

There was no immediate comment from the Emirati airline.

Almaty airport was reportedly overrun by anti-government protesters on Wednesday, forcing flights to be canceled, before it was later retaken by government security forces.

Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways on Wednesday suspended services to Almaty.

Kazakhstan's government has declared a nationwide state of emergency in response to the violent anti-government protests. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR ARABIA PJSC 0.69% 1.45 End-of-day quote.0.00%
JAZEERA AIRWAYS K.S.C.P. 5.00% 1.365 End-of-day quote.5.81%
Financials
Sales 2021 71,1 M 235 M 235 M
Net income 2021 6,08 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
Net Debt 2021 91,8 M 304 M 304 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 300 M 993 M 994 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,51x
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 645
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart JAZEERA AIRWAYS K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Jazeera Airways K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAZEERA AIRWAYS K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,37 KWD
Average target price 1,30 KWD
Spread / Average Target -4,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rohit Ramachandran Chief Executive Officer
Krishnan Balakrishnan Secretary & Vice President-Finance
Marwan Marzouk Jassim Boodai Chairman
Praful Thummar Vice President-Information Technology
Shaheen Al-ghanim Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAZEERA AIRWAYS K.S.C.P.5.81%943
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.07%25 888
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.85%21 254
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.13%18 069
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED4.28%16 778
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.4.57%14 976