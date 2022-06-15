Log in
    JAZZ   IE00B4Q5ZN47

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(JAZZ)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-14 pm EDT
143.06 USD   +1.04%
08:23aJAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS : 2021 Annual Report
PU
04:44aRedx Pharma Receives $5 Million Milestone Payment As US FDA Approves Inhibitor Application
MT
02:37aRedx to Get $5 Million on Tumor Drug Milestone With US Regulator
DJ
Jazz Pharmaceuticals : 2021 Annual Report

06/15/2022 | 08:23am EDT
CAMMY

EPIDIOLEX® Patient

JENNIE

XYWAV® Patient

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Proxy Statement

2021 Annual Report

GRACE

EPIDIOLEX® Patient

OSCAR

XYWAV® Patient

(Page Intentionally Left Blank)

June 2022

DEAR FELLOW SHAREHOLDERS,

On behalf of Jazz and our Board of Directors, I hope you and your families are healthy and safe. In this period of global challenges, I'm incredibly proud that Jazz was once again able to build on our track record of achieving corporate milestones, driven by our purpose to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families by developing life- changing medicines for people with serious diseases - often with limited or no therapeutic options.

As always, key to this success has been our constant focus on execution and investing in our highest strategic priorities across our entire organization. Thanks to

the passion, innovation, collaboration and pursuit of excellence demonstrated by our more than 3,100 dedicated and talented employees around the world, we helped more patients, achieved record product revenues and advanced our pipeline in 2021.

VISION 2025 TO DELIVER SUSTAINABLE GROWTH AND ENHANCED VALUE

Our achievements in 2021, and goals for 2022, combined with our expanded capabilities and disciplined capital allocation, have positioned us to deliver long-term sustainable growth and enhanced value. In January 2022, we introduced Vision 2025 to help chart our transformation into an innovative, high-growth global biopharmaceutical leader.

Vision 2025 has three core components:

1. Commercial We were pleased to exceed $3 billion in annual revenue for the ﬁrst time in 2021, driven by successful commercial execution. In 2025, we expect to grow our annual revenue to $5 billion, through the

continued growth of existing products, commercializing pipeline products, and products acquired through strategic corporate development transactions, driven by our oxybate, Epidiolex® and oncology franchises.

  1. Pipeline We aim to achieve at least ﬁve additional novel product approvals in areas of critical unmet need with signiﬁcant market opportunity by the end of the decade. We expect these approvals to come from our current pipeline, including programs from the GW Pharmaceuticals (GW) acquisition, and corporate development activities.
  2. Operational Excellence With multiple important product launches underway and continuing to gain momentum, we are conﬁdent in our ability to effectively scale our operations and improve our adjusted operating margin, driving towards our target of achieving a ﬁve percentage point improvement from 2021 to 2025.

2021 ACCOMPLISHMENTS PROVIDE SIGNIFICANT MOMENTUM

Looking back at 2021, we executed across the organization and are well positioned to achieve Vision 2025.

  • We realized the ambitious corporate objective of completing ﬁve key commercial launches through 2020 and 2021. With the launch of Xywav® for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) and Rylaze® for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma in 2021, we have now accomplished this goal, demonstrating our signiﬁcant execution capabilities and commitment to bring important new medicines forward for patients.
  • We enhanced our position as a leader in sleep medicine. We saw market-leading adoption of Xywav in narcolepsy in 2021, and the beneﬁts of lower-sodium oxybate continue to resonate with physicians and patients. With its U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in August 2021, Xywav became the only FDA-approved therapy to treat IH, a serious and disruptive sleep disorder. We were also pleased to receive Orphan Drug Exclusivity (ODE) for both indications.
  • We successfully integrated GW Pharmaceuticals and increased Epidiolex/Epidyolex® revenues. We completed the acquisition of GW in May 2021, adding a third high- growth commercial franchise and diversifying our pipeline and revenue. The cultures of Jazz and GW proved to be complementary, and many talented and experienced members of the legacy GW team have assumed leadership positions across our combined enterprise.
  • We established Zepzelca® as market leader in second-line SCLC. Over 2021, Zepzelca continued to gain market share and we rapidly established this therapy as treatment of choice in second-line small cell lung cancer (SCLC). A registrational trial in ﬁrst-line SCLC in combination with Tecentriq® (atezolizumab), in collaboration with our partner F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, is ongoing and a Phase 2 basket trial in solid tumors enrolled its ﬁrst patient in March 2022. Both of these

trials provide the opportunity for us to bring Zepzelca to additional patients in need.

  • We secured rapid FDA approval for Rylaze under the Real-Time Oncology Review program. We launched Rylaze approximately 2.5 year after Phase 1 initiation, demonstrating our ability to advance products from concept to approval and deliver them to patients. Initial demand has been strong, reﬂecting the high-quality, reliable supply for this important treatment option for patients who are in critical need.
  • We have created a robust innovation engine and expanded our pipeline and capabilities. We have more than 30 active clinical trials, including both Jazz and partnered programs, and near-term pipeline opportunities across neuroscience, oncology and cannabinoids. Key programs include nabiximols for multiple sclerosis-related spasticity, suvecaltamide (JZP385) for essential tremor and JZP150 for post- traumatic stress disorder.

STRONG FINANCIAL RESULTS

As noted above, in 2021, we achieved our guidance and exceeded $3 billion in annual revenue for the ﬁrst time. We also generated nearly $1 billion of adjusted net income.

In addition, we achieved signiﬁcant revenue diversiﬁcation with approximately 59% of net product sales from products launched or acquired since 2019, exiting the fourth quarter of 2021. We have signiﬁcantly and meaningfully diversiﬁed our business and also remain on track to reach less than 3.5 times net leverage ratio by the end of 2022.

We will remain disciplined in how we invest our signiﬁcant cash ﬂow in strategic investments to deliver commercial growth, expand our pipeline and expertise, conduct opportunistic corporate development and meet our deleveraging targets. This strategic capital allocation is expected to both grow and diversify our business.

We believe that positively impacting patients' lives, investing in our people and our commitment to long-term sustainability are important to delivering on Vision 2025.

In closing, with our history of strong execution, we are optimistic about the year ahead, on track to achieve Vision 2025 and focused on growing our productive R&D engine. This is an exciting time of transformation for Jazz.

Thank you for your continued support as we innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. I would also like to recognize all our employees at Jazz for their dedication and creativity, allowing us to deliver new therapeutic options to patients. We look forward to updating you on our progress as we drive toward our 2022 goals and Vision 2025.

0((7 -(11,( ;<:$9 ,+ 3$7,(17

-HQQLH UHPHPEHUV EHLQJ DZDUH WKDW KHU VOHHS QHHGV ZHUH GLƉHUHQW DW D RXQJ DJH 6KH ZRXOG PLVV RXW RQ LPSRUWDQW HYHQWV DQG KDG WR SODQ DURXQG ORQJ QLJKWWLPH VOHHS DQG PDQ KRXUV RI QDSV GXULQJ WKH GD 6KH UHFRJQL]HG KHU VOHHSLQJ SDWWHUQV ZHUH LPSDFWLQJ KHU TXDOLW RI OLIH DQG QHYHU JDYH XS RQ WULQJ WR ƊQG DQVZHUV $OWKRXJK -HQQLH UHFHLYHG VHYHUDO GLƉHUHQW GLDJQRVHV DQG WULHG D QXPEHU RI PHGLFDWLRQV VKH GLG QRW H[SHULHQFH UHOLHI IURP KHU VPSWRPV -HQQLH EHJDQ WR LQWHUQDOL]H QHJDWLYH WKRXJKWV DQG EHOLHYHG WKHVH VOHHS LVVXHV ZHUH KHU IDXOW

Š, P DFWXDOO H[FLWHG WR JR WR EHG HDFK QLJKW QRZ Ŝ ZKDW XVHG WR ƊOO PH ZLWK GUHDG LV QRZ GHOLJKWIXO $QG ,ŞP HQMRLQJ HDUO PRUQLQJV IRU WKH ƊUVW WLPH LQ P OLIHš Ŝ -HQQLH

,Q $XJXVW -HQQLH VDZ D VOHHS VSHFLDOLVW IRU WKH ƊUVW WLPH DQG DIWHU KDYLQJ D VOHHS VWXG ZDV GLDJQRVHG ZLWK LGLRSDWKLF KSHUVRPQLD ,+ -HQQLH EHJDQ WDNLQJ ;ZDYp FDOFLXP

PDJQHVLXP SRWDVVLXP DQG VRGLXP R[EDWHV ZKLFK LV LQGLFDWHG WR WUHDW ,+ $IWHU UHFHLYLQJ WKLV GLDJQRVLV DQG WUHDWPHQW VKH KDV EHHQ DEOH WR VSHQG PRUH WLPH ZLWK KHU IDPLO DQG UHVXPH SDLQWLQJ RQH RI KHU IDYRULWH SDVWLPHV

;ZDY LV LQGLFDWHG WR WUHDW DGXOWV ZLWK LGLRSDWKLF KSHUVRPQLD ,+ D XQLTXH PHGLFDO FRQGLWLRQ WKDW FDQ KDYH VLJQLƊFDQW HƉHFWV RQ WKH OLYHV RI WKRVH GLDJQRVHG ZLWK WKH FRQGLWLRQ ,+ LV D QHXURORJLF VOHHS GLVRUGHU FKDUDFWHUL]HG E GHELOLWDWLQJ VPSWRPV LQFOXGLQJ VWUXJJOLQJ ZLWK IHHOLQJ H[FHVVLYHO VOHHS HYHQ DIWHU ORQJ SHULRGV RI VOHHS VOHHS LQHUWLD RU WKH IHHOLQJ RI VHYHUH JURJJLQHVV ZKHQ ZDNLQJ XS DQG EUDLQ IRJ

,Q $XJXVW 86 )RRG DQG 'UXJ $GPLQLVWUDWLRQ )'$ DSSURYHG ;ZDYp FDOFLXP PDJQHVLXP SRWDVVLXP DQG VRGLXP R[EDWHV RUDO VROXWLRQ IRU WKH WUHDWPHQW RI ,+ 7KH SDWLHQW VWRU VKDUHG LQ WKLV FRPPXQLFDWLRQ GHSLFWV DQ LQGLYLGXDO SDWLHQWŞV UHVSRQVH WR RXU PHGLFLQH DQG LV QRW UHSUHVHQWDWLYH RI DOO SDWLHQW UHVSRQVHV

ROBUST AND PRODUCTIVE PIPELINE FOR SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

PRE CLINICAL

Undisclosed targets

Neuroscience

CombiPlex

Exploratory activities

PHASE 1

JZP3243

Oxybate extended-release formulation

JZP441 (DSP-0187)2,4

PHASE 2

Suvecaltamide (JZP385)

Essential tremor

JZP1506

ASE 3

REGULATORY

Lurbinectedin1

JZP458 (Rylaze)8

1L treatment SCLC in

(recombinant Erwinia

combination with Tecentriq®

asparaginase)

(atezolizumab)

ALL/LBL

JZP341

(Long-actingErwinia asparaginase)

ALL/LBL

JZP815

Pan-Raf Inhibitor

Program

Raf & Ras mutant tumors

Undisclosed targets

Ras/Raf/MAP kinase pathway1

Exosome targets (NRAS and up to 4 others)1

Hematological malignancies/ solid tumors

JZP898 (WTX-613)2

Orexin-2 receptor agonist

JZP351 (Vyxeos)

Low Intensity Dosing for higher risk MDS5

JZP351 + other approved therapies

• R/RAMLorHMAFailureMDS5

• First-line, ﬁt AML (Phase 1b)

• Low Intensity Therapy for

ﬁrst-line,unﬁtAML(Phase1b)

Additional

Cannabinoids

Neonatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy

Additional

Cannabinoids

Neuropsychiatry targets

PTSD

Lurbinectedin (Zepzelca)

Basket trial: advanced urothelial cancer, large cell neuroendocrine tumor of the lung, HRD+ cancers

JZP351

  • HR-MDS(EMSCO)7
  • Newly diagnosed older adults with HR-AML7

JZP351 + venetoclax

de novo or R/R AML5

Additional

Cannabinoids

Autism spectrum disorders

JZP351

  • AML or HR-MDS >60yrs (AML18)7
  • Newly diagnosed adults with standard- and HR-AML (AMLSG)7
  • Newly diagnosed <22 yrs with AML (COG)7

Cannabidiol (Epidiolex)3

EMAS

Nabiximols

MS spasticity

Nabiximols3

Spinal cord injury spasticity

Neuroscience

Oncology

Cannabinoids

Conditionally activated IFNĮ

Undisclosed targets

Oncology

Undisclosed targets

Cannabinoids

1. Partnered collaboration; 2. Recently acquired; 3. Planned; 4. Phase 1 trial ongoing in Japan - expect to rapidly advance development in U.S.; 5. Jazz & MD Anderson Cancer Center collaboration study; 6. JZP150 is a fatty acid amide hydrolase inhibitor which modulates the endocannabinoid anandamide; 7. Cooperative group study; 8. FDA approval on June 30, 2021; submitted additional data to support U.S. label update. 1L = ﬁrst line, ALL/LBL = acute lymphoblastic leukemia / lymphoblastic lymphoma, AML = acute myeloid leukemia, COG = Children's Oncology Group, HMA = hypomethylating agents, HR = high-risk, HRD+ = homologous recombinant deﬁcient positive, MDS = myelodysplastic syndromes, MS = multiple sclerosis, PTSD = post-traumatic stress disorder, R/R = relapsing/refractory, SCLC = small cell lung cancer, SG = study group

STRONG FINANCIAL EXECUTION

TOTAL REVENUES

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET

NET CASH PROVIDED BY

$ in millions

INCOME DIULTED SHARE1

OPERATING ACTVITIES

(audited)

(unaudited)

$ in millions

$3,094

(audited)

$16.23

$16.23

$900

$2,364

$13.70

$799

$776

$779

$2,162

$12.46

$693

$11.04

$1,891

$1,619

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

17.6% 4 YEAR CAGR

10.1% 4 YEAR CAGR

1. Reconciliations of GAAP net income per diluted share to non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share can be found on pages 71-72 of the enclosed Proxy Statement. 2. CAGR = Compound Annual Growth Rate

