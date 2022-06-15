Jazz Pharmaceuticals : 2021 Annual Report

June 2022

DEAR FELLOW SHAREHOLDERS,

On behalf of Jazz and our Board of Directors, I hope you and your families are healthy and safe. In this period of global challenges, I'm incredibly proud that Jazz was once again able to build on our track record of achieving corporate milestones, driven by our purpose to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families by developing life- changing medicines for people with serious diseases - often with limited or no therapeutic options.

As always, key to this success has been our constant focus on execution and investing in our highest strategic priorities across our entire organization. Thanks to

the passion, innovation, collaboration and pursuit of excellence demonstrated by our more than 3,100 dedicated and talented employees around the world, we helped more patients, achieved record product revenues and advanced our pipeline in 2021.

VISION 2025 TO DELIVER SUSTAINABLE GROWTH AND ENHANCED VALUE

Our achievements in 2021, and goals for 2022, combined with our expanded capabilities and disciplined capital allocation, have positioned us to deliver long-term sustainable growth and enhanced value. In January 2022, we introduced Vision 2025 to help chart our transformation into an innovative, high-growth global biopharmaceutical leader.

Vision 2025 has three core components:

1. Commercial We were pleased to exceed $3 billion in annual revenue for the ﬁrst time in 2021, driven by successful commercial execution. In 2025, we expect to grow our annual revenue to $5 billion, through the