Dear Shareholder:

The 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "annual meeting") of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a public limited company formed under the laws of Ireland (the "company"), will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. local time at our corporate headquarters located at Fifth Floor, Waterloo Exchange, Waterloo Road, Dublin 4, Ireland, for the following purposes:

To elect by separate resolutions each of the four nominees for director named in the accompanying proxy statement (the "proxy statement") to hold office until the 2027 annual meeting of shareholders (Proposal 1). To ratify, on a non-binding advisory basis, the appointment of KPMG as our independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 and to authorize, in a binding vote, our board of directors, acting through our audit committee, to determine the independent auditors' remuneration (Proposal 2). To approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers, or NEOs, as disclosed in the accompanying proxy statement (Proposal 3). To indicate, on a non-binding advisory basis, the preferred frequency of the advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers (Proposal 4). To grant our board of directors authority under Irish law to allot and issue ordinary shares for cash without first offering those ordinary shares to existing shareholders pursuant to the statutory pre- emption right that would otherwise apply (Proposal 5). To approve any motion to adjourn the annual meeting, or any adjournments thereof, to another time and place to solicit additional proxies if there are insufficient votes at the time of the annual meeting to approve Proposal 5 (Proposal 6).

To conduct any other business properly brought before the annual meeting.

Proposals 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 are ordinary resolutions, requiring the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast (in person or by proxy) at the annual meeting. Proposal 5 is a special resolution, requiring the approval of not less than 75% of the votes cast (in person or by proxy) at the annual meeting.

In addition to the above proposals, the annual meeting will also receive and consider our Irish statutory financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and the reports of the directors and auditors thereon. There is no requirement under Irish law that the Irish statutory financial statements be approved by the shareholders, and no such approval will be sought at the annual meeting. Under our Constitution (our "constitution"), and the Irish Companies Act 2014 (the "2014 Act"), Proposals 1 and 2 are deemed to be ordinary business, and Proposals 3, 4, 5 and 6 are deemed to be special business.

The record date for the annual meeting is May 29, 2024. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on that date may vote at the annual meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and our proxy materials, which include this proxy statement, our annual letter to shareholders and our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, are first being mailed to shareholders on or about June 14, 2024.

A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the annual meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend, speak and vote instead of him or her at the annual meeting, using the proxy card provided (or the form of proxy contained in section 184 of the 2014 Act) or using an electronic proxy card by telephone or via the internet in the manner described in this proxy statement. A proxy need not be a shareholder of record.