Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc    JAZZ   IE00B4Q5ZN47

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(JAZZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Jazz Pharmaceuticals : Announces Participation in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/04/2021 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the company will webcast its corporate presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. GMT

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.  Please connect to the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast.

An archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation for at least one week on the Investors section of the company's website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing life-changing medicines that transform the lives of patients with serious diseases — often with limited or no options.  We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in key therapeutic areas.  Our focus is in neuroscience, including sleep and movement disorders, and in oncology, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.  We actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecule advancements, biologics and innovative delivery technologies.  Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in more than 90 countries.  For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Contacts:


Investors: 
Kathee Littrell
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ireland +353 1 634 7887
U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:
Jacqueline Kirby
Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Government Relations
Ireland +353 1 697 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4910

 

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc) (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-announces-participation-in-the-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301200431.html

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
04:06pJAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Participation in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan He..
PR
2020Morgan Stanley Bullish on Horizon, Jazz for 2021 in Specialty Pharmaceuticals..
MT
2020JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS : Submits Biologics License Application for Leukemia Drug C..
MT
2020JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS : UBS Starts Jazz Pharmaceuticals at Buy With $174 Price Ta..
MT
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Thursday
MT
2020Jazz Pharmaceuticals Says Zepzelca Combination Study Failed to Meet Primary E..
MT
2020JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS : and PharmaMar Announce Results of ATLANTIS Phase 3 Study ..
PR
2020SpringWorks Therapeutics Posts Narrower Q3 Net Loss, But Misses Analysts' Exp..
MT
2020JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Participation at Jefferies Virtual London Healt..
PR
2020JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS : Corporate Overview
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ