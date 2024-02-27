Mr. Kennedy brings wealth of experience managing high growth organizations focused on creating value for shareholders

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced the appointment of a new independent director, Patrick Kennedy, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Kennedy, Chair and Governor of the Bank of Ireland, has been appointed to the Jazz Board and will serve on the Audit Committee effective March 1, 2024. Peter Gray has decided not to seek re-election to the Jazz Board at the next Annual General Meeting, expected in July 2024.

Mr. Kennedy's appointment reflects Jazz's ongoing focus on Board renewal, and his financial and operating expertise will further enhance the skill set of the Board. Following the departure of Mr. Gray, Jazz's Board will be comprised of twelve directors, four of whom have been appointed in the past five years. Half of Jazz's Board seats are held by members of diverse communities: female, of color, and/or LGBTQIA+.

"We are thrilled to welcome Patrick to the Board," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and CEO, Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "His wealth of experience leading some of Ireland's most influential and successful organizations and well-established global track record with dynamic, growth-oriented companies is exceptionally aligned with Jazz's focus on creating value for shareholders. I am confident that Patrick's expertise will complement the capabilities of the existing Jazz Board as we aim to transform the lives of patients and their families."

Mr. Kennedy brings over 30 years of experience to the Jazz Board with a successful track record across a range of global businesses. He joined the Bank of Ireland's Board of Directors in 2010 and has served as its chair since 2018. Mr. Kennedy was the CEO of Paddy Power plc (now a part of Flutter Entertainment plc), a leading Irish brand, for nine years, was previously CFO of Greencore Group plc, and held prior roles with KPMG Corporate Finance and McKinsey & Company. Mr. Kennedy served as a non-executive director of Elan Corporation plc, a biotechnology company, and of retailer ASOS plc. He is currently also the Chair and non-executive director of CarTrawler, a world-leading B2B technology platform for car rental and mobility solutions.

"I am impressed by the strength of Jazz's business and the talent within the organization," said Mr. Kennedy. "I am looking forward to the opportunity to work alongside my Board colleagues and the Company's management to help guide the company's future growth, and to deliver value to our shareholders and meaningful impact for patients."

"I want to thank Peter for his outstanding service and dedication to Jazz," Mr. Cozadd added. "Peter has been instrumental in the transformation of Jazz and has been a valued Board colleague. We are grateful for his commitment to ensure a strong transition ahead of his departure later this year."

Mr. Gray has served as a member of the Jazz Board since May 2013 and as chair of the Audit Committee since April 2014. For nearly nine years, Mr. Gray served as CEO of ICON plc, a global provider of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, and as chair of the Board of Directors of UDG Healthcare for eight years.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases—often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines, including leading therapies for sleep disorders and epilepsy, and a growing portfolio of cancer treatments. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics in oncology and neuroscience. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

