Jazz Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Overview

09/15/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

INNOVATING TO TRANSFORM THE LIVES OF PATIENTS

September 2020

© 2020 Jazz Pharmaceuticals all rights reserved.

Life-Changing Medicines.

Redefining Possibilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This slide deck and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to Jazz Pharmaceuticals' future financial and operating

results, including 2020 financial guidance, milestones and goals; the company's growth strategy and expectations for growth, including value drivers and catalysts; future product sales, revenue and volume; planned, ongoing and future clinical trials and other product development activities and regulatory events; ongoing and future product launches; the company's expectations regarding future competition for its products; the company's corporate development efforts and investment activities; the timing of the foregoing events and activities; and other statements that are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: the ultimate duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting global economic, financial and healthcare system disruptions and the current and potential future negative impacts to the company's business operations and financial results; maintaining or increasing sales of and revenue from its oxybate products; effectively launching and commercializing the company's other products and product candidates; the time-consuming and uncertain regulatory approval process, including the risk that the company's planned regulatory submissions may not be submitted, accepted or approved by applicable regulatory authorities in a timely manner or at all; the costly and time-consuming pharmaceutical product development and the uncertainty of clinical success, including risks related to failure or delays in initiating or completing clinical trials; protecting and enhancing the company's intellectual property rights; delays or problems in the supply or manufacture of the company's products and product candidates; complying with applicable U.S. and non-U.S. regulatory requirements; government investigations, legal proceedings and other actions; obtaining and maintaining adequate coverage and reimbursement for the company's products; identifying and acquiring, in-licensing or developing additional products or product candidates, financing these transactions and successfully integrating product candidates, products and businesses; the company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its collaborations with third parties for the development of product candidates; the ability to achieve expected future financial performance and results and the uncertainty of future tax and other provisions and estimates; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the company, including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc's Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001-33500), including the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and future filings and reports by the company. In addition, while the company expects the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to adversely affect its business operations and financial results, the extent of the impact on the company's ability to generate sales of and revenues from its approved products, execute on new product launches, its clinical development and regulatory efforts, its corporate development objectives and the value of and market for its ordinary shares, will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence at this time, such as the ultimate duration and severity of the pandemic,

governmental "stay-at-home" orders and travel restrictions, quarantines, social distancing and business closure requirements in the U.S., Ireland and other countries, and the effectiveness of actions

taken globally to contain and treat the disease. Moreover, other risks and uncertainties of which the company is not currently aware may also affect the company's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements made in this slide deck and the accompanying oral presentation are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements, even if they are subsequently made available by the company on its website or otherwise. The company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

2 September 2020

Well-Positioned for Transformative Growth

STRONG COMMERCIAL FRANCHISES

#

Treatment for Narcolepsy

Xyrem and planned launch of next

1 generation Xywav

ROBUST AND

INVESTING TO LEVERAGE

PRODUCTIVE PIPELINE

GLOBAL PLATFORM

5

Potential Product

9

Licensing/M&A Deals

Launches

Since 2015

Across 2020 - 2021

Including recently approved

Zepzelca

2

New Oncology Treatments

Since 2015

Rapidly growing presence in

the treatment of hematological and

solid tumor cancers

35

%

Adjusted Net Income

CAGR

From 2010-2019

>

25

Projects in R&D Portfolio

Expanded more than 4x

since 2015

9

Product Approvals

Since 2015

8

Commercial Launches

Since 2015

>90

Markets Supplied

Globally

Operate in or partner to make

medicines available

Available liquidity at

>$3B end of 2Q201

>$880M

Operating cash flow LTM2

1 Includes $1.7 billion in cash and investments and $1.6 billion undrawn revolving credit facility as of 6/30/20. 2 LTM= last 12 months = 7/1/19 to 6/30/20

3 September 2020

Patient-Centric Innovation Drives our Strategy

Targeting two therapeutic areas with significant market opportunities

Focus on patient populations with high unmet needs

Target addressable physician audiences for efficient commercialization

NEUROSCIENCE

Identify and develop durable, differentiated assets

&

ONCOLOGY

Leverage our integrated capabilities and global infrastructure

4 September 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 18:44:06 UTC
