Jazz Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Overview

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to: expected upcoming value drivers for and goals of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (the Company), including with respect to revenue diversification; the near-term blockbuster potential of Epidiolex®; the Company's pipeline and targeted investments providing for sustainable growth; the commercial and growth potential of the Company's products and product candidates; the Company's plans to submit additional data for Rylaze™; expected initiations of Epidiolex, nabiximols, JZP150 and Zepzelca™ clinical trials and the timing thereof; and other statements that are not historical facts.
These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: maintaining or increasing sales of and revenue from the Company's oxybate products and other key marketed products; effectively launching and commercializing the Company's other products and product candidates; obtaining and maintaining adequate coverage and reimbursement for the Company's products; the time-consuming and uncertain regulatory approval process, including the risk that the Company's current and/or planned regulatory submissions may not be submitted, accepted or approved by applicable regulatory authorities in a timely manner or at all, including the risk that the costly and time-consuming pharmaceutical product development and the uncertainty of clinical success, including risks related to failure or delays in successfully initiating or completing clinical trials and assessing patients such as those being experienced, and expected to continue to be experienced, by the Company as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's failure to realize the expected benefits of its acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals plc, including the risk that the legacy GW Pharmaceuticals business will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the ultimate duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting global economic, financial, and healthcare system disruptions and the current and potential future negative impacts to the Company's business operations and financial results; regulatory initiatives and changes in tax laws; market volatility; protecting and enhancing the Company's intellectual property rights; delays or problems in the supply or manufacture of the Company's products and product candidates; complying with applicable U.S. and non-U.S. regulatory requirements; government investigations, legal proceedings and other actions; identifying and acquiring, in-licensing or developing additional products or product candidates, financing these transactions and successfully integrating acquired product candidates, products and businesses; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its collaborations and license agreements with third parties; the sufficiency of the Company's cash flows and capital resources to fund its debt service obligations; the Company's ability to achieve expected future financial performance and results and the uncertainty of future tax, accounting and other provisions and estimates; the possibility that, if the Company does not achieve the perceived benefits of the acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals as rapidly or to the extent anticipated by financial analysts or investors, the market price of the Company's ordinary shares could decline; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Other risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware may also affect the Company's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements made in this communication are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements, even if they are subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.
To supplement Jazz Pharmaceuticals' financial results and guidance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company also uses a pro forma non-GAAP net leverage ratio, which is calculated using net debt and pro forma adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), which are non-GAAP financial measures. Pro forma non-GAAP net leverage ratio is used by management to measure the Company's ability to repay outstanding debt obligations and the Company believes it is a meaningful metric to investors and analysts in evaluating the Company's financial leverage. Pro forma non-GAAP net leverage ratio is calculated by the Company as net debt (defined as total debt, net of cash and cash equivalents) divided by pro forma Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain other charges and adjustments as detailed in the reconciliation tables that follow and is calculated in accordance with the definition of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as set out in the Company's credit agreement entered into in May 2021 (the Credit Agreement).The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors and analysts.
Patient-Centric Innovation Drives our Strategy
Targeting Two Therapeutic Areas With Significant Market Opportunities
Focus on patient populations with high unmet needs
Target addressable physician audiences for efficient commercialization
Identify and develop durable, differentiated assets
Leverage our integrated capabilities and global infrastructure
NEUROSCIENCE
&
ONCOLOGY
Focused Execution Drives Long-Term Value
Significant Execution
Upcoming Value Drivers
Exceptional launches of Xywav in narcolepsy and Zepzelca
Successfully completed
5 key launches with Rylaze in 3Q21 and Xywav for IH November 1, 2021
Narcolepsy: Market-leading adoption drives continued growth
Idiopathic Hypersomnia: Significant value driver, launched November 1, 2021
Top-tier launch driving significant market share; opportunity to continue to grow share in 2L SCLC
Opportunity in 1L setting: Collaborative Phase 3 trial with Roche - Zepzelca + Tecentriq® in 1L SCLC
Early 2022: expected sBLA submission for M/W/F IM dosing under RTOR
2022:Expect regulatory filings in Europe; 2023: Anticipated approval
Japan: Working with partner to advance the program for potential filing, approval and launch
• Focused on realizing blockbuster potential
• 4 of 5 key European launches underway, favorable pricing and reimbursement
Integration on-track
Nabiximols
1H22: Expect data from the first MS-related spasticity trial
Late 2022/early 2023: Expect data from two other ongoing MS-related spasticity trials
Potential for regulatory submissionin the U.S. in the next18-24months
Initiated Phase 2b trial
JZP385
• 1H24: Expect top-line data readout
• Initially focused on essential tremor, most common pathological tremor disorder; limited treatment options and high unmet
need
On track for Phase 2
JZP150
•
Initially focused on PTSD
initiation by end of 2021
•
U.S. target population: ~2M with limited treatment options
1L = first line, 2L = second line, IH = idiopathic hypersomnia, IM = intramuscular, MS = multiple sclerosis, M/W/F = Monday/Wednesday/Friday, PTSD = post-
traumatic stress disorder, sBLA = supplemental Biologics License Application, SCLC = small cell lung cancer
