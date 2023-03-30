Jazz Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Overview

March 2023

Innovating to Transform the Lives of Patients and Their Families

Grace Epidiolex patient

Transforming Lives. Redefining Possibilities.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and financial targets, including, but not limited to, statements related to: the Company's growth prospects and future financial and operating results, including the Company's 2023 financial guidance and the Company's expectations related thereto and anticipated catalysts; the Company's expectations for total revenue growth in 2023 and anticipated product sales; expectations of continued growth in net sales of Xywav, Epidiolex/Epidyolex and the oncology portfolio; Vision 2025 and the Company's progress related thereto; the Company's development, regulatory and commercialization strategy; the Company's expectation of delivering at least five additional novel product approvals by the end of the decade; the advancement of pipeline programs and the timing of development activities, regulatory activities and submissions related thereto; the Company's expectations for the potential of strategic transactions to create sustainable value for patients and shareholders; the Company's expectations with respect to its products and product candidates and the potential of the Company's products and product candidates, including the potential of zanidatamab to transform the current standard of care in multiple HER2-expressing cancers; expectations with respect to the Company's license agreement with Zymeworks Inc.; expectations that Xywav will remain the oxybate of choice in 2023; the Company's capital allocation and corporate development strategy; the potential successful future development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercialization activities; the Company's expectation of sustainable growth and enhanced value as part of its Vision 2025; growing and diversifying the Company's revenue, investing in its pipeline of novel therapies, and delivering innovative therapies for patients and potential benefits of such therapies; the Company's ability to realize the commercial potential of its products, including the blockbuster potential of Epidiolex and its growth opportunities; the Company's net product sales and goals for net product sales from new and acquired products; the Company's views and expectations relating to its patent portfolio, including with respect to expected patent protection, as well as expectations with respect to exclusivity; planned or anticipated clinical trial events, including with respect to initiations, enrollment and data read-outs, and the anticipated timing thereof; the Company's clinical trials confirming clinical benefit or enabling regulatory submissions; planned or anticipated regulatory submissions and filings, including for Rylaze, and the anticipated timing thereof; potential regulatory approvals, including for Rylaze; the anticipated launch of Epidyolex in new markets and indications; and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: maintaining or increasing sales of and revenue from the Company's oxybate products, Zepzelca and other key marketed products; effectively launching and commercializing the Company's other products and product candidates; the successful completion of development and regulatory activities with respect to the Company's product candidates; obtaining and maintaining adequate coverage and reimbursement for the Company's products; the time-consuming and uncertain regulatory approval process, including the risk that the Company's current and/or planned regulatory submissions may not be submitted, accepted or approved by applicable regulatory authorities in a timely manner or at all, including the costly and time-consuming pharmaceutical product development and the uncertainty of clinical success, including risks related to failure or delays in successfully initiating or completing clinical trials and assessing patients; the Company's failure to realize the expected benefits of its acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals, including the failure to realize the blockbuster potential of Epidiolex; the ultimate duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting global economic, financial, and healthcare system disruptions and the current and potential future negative impacts to the Company's business operations and financial results; geopolitical events, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions; macroeconomic conditions, including global financial markets, rising interest rates and inflation; regulatory initiatives and changes in tax laws; market volatility; protecting and enhancing the Company's intellectual property rights and the Company's commercial success being dependent upon the Company obtaining, maintaining and defending intellectual property protection for its products and product candidates; delays or problems in the supply or manufacture of the Company's products and product candidates; complying with applicable U.S. and non-U.S. regulatory requirements, including those governing the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of controlled substances; government investigations, legal proceedings and other actions; identifying and consummating corporate development transactions, financing these transactions and successfully integrating acquired product candidates, products and businesses; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its collaborations and license agreements with third parties; the sufficiency of the Company's cash flows and capital resources; the Company's ability to achieve targeted or expected future financial performance and results and the uncertainty of future tax, accounting and other provisions and estimates; the Company's ability to meet its projected long-term goals and objectives, including as part of Vision 2025, in the time periods that the Company anticipates, or at all, and the inherent uncertainty and significant judgments and assumptions underlying the Company's long-term goals and objectives; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and future filings and reports by the Company. Other risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware may also affect the Company's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated.

This presentation contains long-term and other financial targets of the Company relating to Vision 2025, including with respect to long-term total revenue and adjusted operating margin improvement targets, each of which are forward-looking statements. While these financial targets were prepared in good faith, no assurance can be made regarding future results or events. These financial targets are based on historical performance trends and management outlook that is dependent in principal part on successfully achieving targets for 2023; management's assumptions and estimates regarding Xywav adoption in narcolepsy and IH, the timing of launch of Xyrem authorized generic products (AG Products) and generic versions of sodium oxybate and the level of AG Product royalties to the Company, the safety and efficacy profiles of competitive product launch(es) in narcolepsy and IH, and estimates of the size of the eligible IH patient population for Xywav; estimates of the size of the eligible patient populations that may ultimately be served by Epidiolex/Epidyolex, new patient market share, duration of therapy, and the safety and efficacy profiles of therapies competing with Epidiolex/Epidyolex; patient market share, duration of therapy, and the safety and efficacy profiles of therapies competing with the Company's oncology products; and the successful outcomes of ongoing and planned clinical trials. In addition, the Company's long-term revenue target assumes revenue contribution from growth opportunities related to pipeline development and potential corporate development opportunities that may not be realized in a timely manner, or at all. The estimates and assumptions underlying these financial targets involve significant judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive, regulatory, market and financial conditions, as well as future clinical and regulatory outcomes and future business decisions and corporate development opportunities that may not be realized, and that are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the risks and uncertainties described above and business and economic conditions affecting the biotechnology industry generally, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are outside the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that the underlying assumptions and estimates will prove to be accurate or that these financial targets will be realized and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those reflected in these financial targets. In addition, these financial targets are Company goals that should not be construed or relied upon as financial guidance and should not otherwise be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results, and investors are otherwise cautioned not to place undue reliance on these financial targets. In preparing this presentation, the Company has relied upon and assumed, without independent verification, the accuracy and completeness of industry and market information from public sources or provided to the Company by third parties, which information involves assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Jazz Pharmaceuticals' financial results and guidance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP (also referred to as adjusted or non-GAAP adjusted) financial measures in this presentation. The Company presents non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure) and certain line item components. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure) and its line item components exclude from GAAP reported net income (loss) (and the related per share measure) and its line item components certain items, as detailed in the reconciliation tables that follow in the Appendix hereto, and in the case of non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure), adjust for the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments and the impact of the change in the statutory tax rate in the U.K. In this regard, the components of non-GAAP adjusted net income, including non-GAAP adjusted cost of product sales, SG&A (selling, general and administrative) expenses and R&D (research and development) expenses, are income statement line items prepared on the same basis as, and therefore components of, the overall non-GAAP adjusted net income measure. The Company also presents non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and projected non-GAAP adjusted operating margin improvement. Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin is calculated as total revenues less non-GAAP adjusted cost of product sales, SG&A expenses and R&D expenses divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP adjusted cost of product sales, SG&A expenses and R&D expenses exclude certain line item components from GAAP reported cost of product sales, SG&A expenses and R&D expenses, as detailed in the non-GAAP adjusted operating margin reconciliation tables that follow in the Appendix hereto. The Company also uses a non-GAAP net leverage ratio calculated as net adjusted debt (defined as total GAAP debt, after giving effect to the Company's hedging arrangements for its Euro Term Loan B, net of cash, cash equivalents and investments) divided by non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the most recent period of four consecutive completed fiscal quarters. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain other charges and adjustments as detailed in the non-GAAP net leverage ratio reconciliation table that follows in the Appendix hereto and is calculated in accordance with the definition of Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA as set out in the Company's credit agreement entered into in May 2021 (the Credit Agreement). Investors should note that reconciliations of certain forward-looking or projected non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be provided because the Company cannot do so without unreasonable efforts due to the unavailability of information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of comparable GAAP measures and the reconciling items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. Likewise, reconciliations of projected non-GAAP adjusted cost of product sales, SG&A and R&D expenses, which are used to calculate projected non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and the related projected percentage improvement from 2021, to projected GAAP cost of product sales, SG&A and R&D expenses is not provided. For example, the non-GAAP adjustment for share-based compensation expense requires additional inputs such as the number and value of awards granted that are not currently ascertainable. Investors should note that the amounts of reconciling items between actual non-GAAP adjusted cost of product sales, SG&A and R&D expenses and actual GAAP cost of product sales, SG&A and R&D expenses could be significant such that actual GAAP cost of product sales, SG&A and R&D expenses would vary significantly from the projected adjusted cost of product sales, SG&A and R&D expenses used to calculate projected non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and the related projected percentage improvement from 2021.

The Company believes that each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors and analysts and that each of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the Company's financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, can enhance investors' and analysts' ability to meaningfully compare the Company's results from period to period and to its forward-looking guidance, to identify operating trends in the Company's business and to understand the Company's ability to delever. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are regularly used by investors and analysts to model and track the Company's financial performance. The Company's management also regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the Company's business and to make operating decisions, and compensation of executives is based in part on certain of these non-GAAP financial measures. Because these non-GAAP financial measures are important internal measurements for the Company's management, the Company also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts since these measures allow for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics the Company uses in assessing its own operating performance and making operating decisions. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures; should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP; have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles in the reconciliation tables that follow. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that the Company may exclude for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures; and the Company has ceased, and may in the future cease, to exclude items that it has historically excluded for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. Likewise, the Company may determine to modify the nature of its adjustments to arrive at its non-GAAP financial measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, the non-GAAP financial measures as used by the Company in this presentation and the accompanying tables have limits in their usefulness to investors and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

IH = idiopathic hypersomnia, ALL = acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Our Purpose

is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families.

Who We Are

We are focused on developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases, often with limited or no therapeutic options, so they can live their lives more fully.

By transforming biopharmaceutical discoveries into novel medicines, we are working to give people around the world the opportunity to redefine what's possible, to make the "small wins" big again.

Leighton

Rylaze ALL Trial Participant

Patient-Centric Innovation Drives our Strategy

Targeting Two Therapeutic Areas with Significant Market Opportunities