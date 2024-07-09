Ms. Pearce brings over 30 years of commercial experience and track record of success across global markets

DUBLIN, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that Samantha Pearce, Senior Vice President (SVP), Europe and International, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) effective August 1, 2024.

Ms. Pearce joined Jazz as SVP, Europe and International, in 2020, and brings more than 30 years of commercial experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Since joining Jazz, she has instilled a commitment to a high-performance culture, growing Jazz's commercial brands and harnessing the potential of Jazz's European and International business to provide transformative medicines for patients in more than 50 countries. In her role as Chief Commercial Officer, she will be responsible for strategy and execution for Jazz's commercial business across all global markets and will be based in the U.S.

"Sam is an inspiring leader with an established track record of effectively scaling commercial operations to achieve transformational growth and accelerated patient access to medicines across geographies," said Renée Galá, President and Chief Operating Officer, Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "Her remarkable talent for unifying teams around a shared vision and cultivating a culture of performance and innovation will significantly enhance our global commercial business, and I am thrilled to welcome Sam to this newly created role."

"I am delighted to be stepping into the role of CCO and look forward to leading the combined commercial organization as we continue to scale. I am deeply invested in Jazz's mission and purpose to help patients and remain focused on our commitment to deliver sustainable growth and enhanced value as an innovative global biopharmaceutical company," said Ms. Pearce. "I have had the privilege of leading Jazz's Europe and International organization since 2020 and look forward to continuing to partner closely with talented Jazz colleagues to unlock the potential of our business and deliver innovative, life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases."

From March 2010 to December 2019, Ms. Pearce held general management positions across an increasing breadth of global markets with Celgene Corporation, most recently as vice president and general manager of international markets. Prior to that, from August 2002 to March 2010, she served in commercial management positions at AstraZeneca plc, culminating in her role as director of specialist care. Prior to August 2002, she worked for DuPont Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Pearce received a B.Sc. from Birmingham University, U.K. and an M.B.A. from Cranfield University, U.K.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases — often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines, including leading therapies for sleep disorders and epilepsy, and a growing portfolio of cancer treatments. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics in oncology and neuroscience. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

