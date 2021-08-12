Jazz Pharmaceuticals : U.S. FDA approves expanded use of Jazz Pharma's sleep disorder drug Xywav

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC said on
Thursday its sleep disorder drug Xywav received U.S. regulatory
approval for the expanded use in patients suffering from
excessive daytime sleepiness despite a good night's sleep.
Xywav is currently approved in the United States for the
treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and sudden loss of
muscle tone in patients aged seven or older with a neurological
disorder called narcolepsy.
Jazz shares rose as much as 1.1% to $146.66 in the afternoon
session.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's latest decision
allows Xywav to be used as a treatment for idiopathic
hypersomnia, a chronic sleep disorder with symptoms including
excessive daytime sleepiness, difficulty in waking up and longer
nighttime sleep.
Jazz said that it plans to make Xywav available to
idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) patients later this year.
The drug is expected to bring in sales of $1.49 billion by
2025 end, with $1.1 billion from narcolepsy and around $300
million from IH, Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad said.
There are an estimated 37,000 diagnosed patients currently
in the United States with idiopathic hypersomnia and there are
currently no approved treatment options for these patients, Jazz
Chief Executive Officer Bruce Cozadd said.
Jazz has been attempting to expand its portfolio before the
entry of cheaper generic competition for its top-selling drug
Xyrem no later than 2023. In May, the drugmaker completed https://investor.jazzpharma.com/news-releases/news-release-details/jazz-pharmaceuticals-completes-acquisition-gw-pharmaceuticals#:~:text=DUBLIN%20%2C%20May%205%2C%202021%20%2F,of%20cannabinoid-based%20prescription%20medicines
a $7.2 billion acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC to add a
cannabis-based epilepsy treatment to its neuroscience business.
Both Xywav and Xyrem carry a boxed warning flagging risk for
potential abuse and misuse and as a central nervous system
depressant.
Earlier this month, Jazz said Xywav brought sales of $124.2
million and the number of active Xywav patients grew to 5,100
from 3,900 at the end of the previous quarter.
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Manojna Maddipatla in
Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shailesh Kuber)