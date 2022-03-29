Log in
Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming April Investor Conferences

03/29/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Napa Valley Biotech Forum
  • Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
  • Location: San Francisco
  • Company management will participate in a fireside chat at 12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. IST
Needham Virtual Annual Healthcare Conference
  • Date: Monday, April 11, 2022
  • Location: Virtual
  • Company management will participate in the Future Treatment Trends in Epilepsy panel at 11:45 a.m. ET / 4:45 p.m. IST

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases – often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharma.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

Contacts:

Investors:
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Vice President, Head, Investor Relations
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
InvestorInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 634 3211
U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:
Kristin Bhavnani
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 637 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4948

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc) (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-in-upcoming-april-investor-conferences-301513130.html

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc


© PRNewswire 2022
