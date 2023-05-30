Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
  News
  7. Summary
    JAZZ   IE00B4Q5ZN47

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(JAZZ)
  Report
2023-05-30
126.84 USD   +0.75%
Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 2023 Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

05/30/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the Company will participate in the 2023 Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference. Company management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 3:20 p.m. PT / 11:20 p.m. IST.

An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases – often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. Please visit 
www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Contacts:

Investors:
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Vice President, Head, Investor Relations
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
InvestorInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 634 3211
U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:
Kristin Bhavnani
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 637 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4948

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc) (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-in-the-2023-goldman-sachs-global-healthcare-conference-301837707.html

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc


© PRNewswire 2023
