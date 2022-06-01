Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Log in
06/01/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the Company will participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. IST in New York.  

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases – often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

Contacts:

Investors:
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Vice President, Head, Investor Relations
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
InvestorInfo@jazzpharma.com 
Ireland +353 1 634 3211
U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:
Kristin Bhavnani
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com 
Ireland +353 1 637 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4948

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc) (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-in-the-jefferies-healthcare-conference-301559434.html

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc


© PRNewswire 2022
