Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines for people with serious diseases. The Company's lead marketed products include Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution, Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Epidiolex (cannabidiol) oral solution, Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn), Zepzelca (lurbinectedin), Defitelio (defibrotide sodium) AND Vyxeos (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection. The Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution product is for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), in patients with narcolepsy seven years of age and older. The Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution product is for the treatment of cataplexy or EDS in patients with narcolepsy seven years of age and older. The Defitelio (defibrotide sodium) product is for the treatment of hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD).

Sector Pharmaceuticals