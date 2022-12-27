Advanced search
    JAZZ   IE00B4Q5ZN47

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(JAZZ)
2022-12-27
157.26 USD   +0.04%
U.S. FDA weighs regulating cannabis compound CBD in food, supplements - WSJ
RE
12/22Insider Sell: Jazz Pharmaceuticals
MT
12/22Jazz Pharmaceuticals And Zymeworks Announce Jazz Has Confirmed Opt-In And Advances Partnership For Zanidatamab
AQ
U.S. FDA weighs regulating cannabis compound CBD in food, supplements - WSJ

12/27/2022 | 09:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning to make recommendations on how to regulate the use of popular cannabis compound CBD in food and supplements, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing agency officials.

After weighing the evidence on the compound's safety, the FDA will decide within months how to regulate legal cannabis and whether that will require new agency rules or new legislation from Congress, according to the report.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a non-psychoactive compound derived from cannabis.

Cannabis products, excluding Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC's Epidiolex, are illegal at the federal level in the United States, although some states allow their use.

The agency wants to know if CBD can be safely eaten every day for a long period or during pregnancy amid concerns about future fertility, Patrick Cournoyer, who heads the FDA office developing the agency's cannabis strategy, told WSJ.

When asked for comment, the FDA referred Reuters to a statement from last year which said the agency was taking steps to improve regulatory pathways for the lawful marketing of appropriate cannabis and cannabis-derived products.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 661 M - -
Net income 2022 249 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 898 M 9 898 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Bruce C. Cozadd Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel N. Swisher President
Renée D. Galá Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Iannone Chief Medical Officer, EVP-Research & Development
Finbar Larkin Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC23.38%9 898
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.75%464 019
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY33.19%349 570
NOVO NORDISK A/S27.14%301 819
PFIZER, INC.-12.23%290 938
ABBVIE INC.20.46%288 341