JB Financial : 2021 Auditors' Report

JB Financial Group Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Statements December 31, 2021 and 2020

JB Financial Group Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries Index December 31, 2021 and 2020 Page(s) Independent Auditor's Report ............................................................................................... 1 - 5 Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ..................................................................... 6 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ........................................................... 7 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity .................................................................... 8 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .............................................................................. 9 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements .................................................................. 10 - 135

Independent Auditor's Report (English Translation of a Report Originally Issued in Korean) To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of JB Financial Group Co., Ltd. Opinion We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of JB Financial Group Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive income, consolidated statements of changes in equity and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Republic of Korea (Korean IFRS). Basis for Opinion We conducted our audits in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements of the Republic of Korea that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the ethical requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion. 1

Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Expected Credit Losses on Loans Measured at Amortized Cost Why it is determined to be a Key Audit Matter Korean IFRS 1109 Financial Instruments requires determination of significant increases in credit risk and measurement of expected credit losses using forward-looking information. This standard requires considerably high degree of management's interpretation and judgment because the Group uses various types of information including probability of defaults, loss given default and forward-looking information to measure expected credit losses. The Group measures expected credit losses on loans measured at amortized cost, on an individual and collective basis. The identification of loans that are deteriorating and the assessment of the present value of expected future cash flows in determining expected credit losses are inherently uncertain, which requires a relatively high extent of management's estimates and judgments. In measuring expected losses on a collective basis, a wide range of complex inputs and assumptions are used. Given the extent of management's estimates and judgments involved, we considered expected credit losses to be a key audit matter. Especially during the year ended December 31, 2021, the Group evaluated the possibility of defaults at a high level since it was determined that credit risk of loans applying deferral of repayments or deferral of interest payments among government support policies because of the damage from Coronavirus disease 2019(COVID-19) had significantly increased. A relatively high level of judgment is involved in estimating expected credit losses of management. The balances of loans measured at amortized cost subject to individual or collective assessment and its loss allowance are ₩ 44,246,633 million and ₩ 398,399 million, respectively (Note 15). How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter (1) Assessment of expected credit losses on an individual basis We obtained an understanding and evaluated procedures and controls relating to the assessment of expected credit losses on an individual basis. In particular, we draw attention to the assumptions used in estimating future cash flows. We evaluated whether management reasonably estimated and sufficiently reviewed key assumptions; such as growth rate of entities subject to individual assessment, and valuation of collaterals in forecasting future expected cash flow. As part of these procedures, we assessed whether sales growth rate, operating income ratio and assumptions on investment activities used in forecasting future expected cash flow were consistent with historical performance and current market conditions. Furthermore, we assessed the appropriateness of collateral valuation by conducting our own research on most recent property prices and assessing appraisal reports, models and methodologies used by management. (2) Assessment of expected credit losses on a collective basis We obtained an understanding and evaluated the processes and controls relating to the assessment of expected credit losses on a collective basis in accordance with impairment requirements under Korean IFRS 1109 Financial Instruments. Management assessed credit rating to recognize lifetime 2