Overview

This report is JB Financial Group's Integrated Annual Report published with the aim of reporting annual performance to the group's investors and stakeholders. The report provides an honest account of the group's financial and non-financial performance as well as the efforts to make such progress.

Reporting Period, Scope and Boundaries

In this report, 'JB Financial Group' refers to the corporation incorporating subsidiaries subject to the consolidation under the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS). Financial data is prepared on consolidated financial statements basis while non-financial one, such as environment and society, is prepared on an individual subsidiary basis. Unless otherwise noted other than general description or information, it excludes data of overseas branches, sub-subsidiaries, and investee companies of JB Financial Group. The geographical boundary of this report is within the Republic of Korea where its main business sites are located and generate more than 97% of its profits while periodical boundary is from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. Yet, some of key activities in 2023 are also contained in this report. In case there was a change in data included in previous reports requiring attention, the data was recalculated based on the year 2022. The report is released at an interval of 1 year, and the previous report was '2021 JB Financial Group Integrated Report' released in July 2022.

Reporting Standards and International Guidelines

We prepared this report in accordance with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards 2021. And this report aligns with GRI Financial Service Sector Supplement, ISO 26000, and the Ten Principles of the UNGC (UN Global Compact). And we follow the standards of IR Framework presented by IIRC (International Integrated Reporting Council), TCFD (Task Force Climate-Related Financial Disclosure) recommendations and SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board).