JB Financial Group 2022 Integrated Report
About this Report
Overview
This report is JB Financial Group's Integrated Annual Report published with the aim of reporting annual performance to the group's investors and stakeholders. The report provides an honest account of the group's financial and non-financial performance as well as the efforts to make such progress.
Reporting Period, Scope and Boundaries
In this report, 'JB Financial Group' refers to the corporation incorporating subsidiaries subject to the consolidation under the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS). Financial data is prepared on consolidated financial statements basis while non-financial one, such as environment and society, is prepared on an individual subsidiary basis. Unless otherwise noted other than general description or information, it excludes data of overseas branches, sub-subsidiaries, and investee companies of JB Financial Group. The geographical boundary of this report is within the Republic of Korea where its main business sites are located and generate more than 97% of its profits while periodical boundary is from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. Yet, some of key activities in 2023 are also contained in this report. In case there was a change in data included in previous reports requiring attention, the data was recalculated based on the year 2022. The report is released at an interval of 1 year, and the previous report was '2021 JB Financial Group Integrated Report' released in July 2022.
Reporting Standards and International Guidelines
We prepared this report in accordance with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards 2021. And this report aligns with GRI Financial Service Sector Supplement, ISO 26000, and the Ten Principles of the UNGC (UN Global Compact). And we follow the standards of IR Framework presented by IIRC (International Integrated Reporting Council), TCFD (Task Force Climate-Related Financial Disclosure) recommendations and SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board).
- Economic performance data is calculated in accordance with K-IFRS while the calculation method for society and environment performance is adopted in a consistent manner during the period.
Data Assurance
Financial data has been audited by an independent accounting firm, and non-financial information has also been subject to the third-party verification for furtherance of its reliability. Data on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions stated in this report has been separately reviewed for verification. This report incorporates forecasting statements associated with financial conditions and sales performance, and the plans and goals of the management of JB Financial Group and its subsidiaries. Notwithstanding assurance from third parties, the political, economic and situational uncertainties around business operation may bring about differences between future performance stated or implied through forecasting and actual performance of the corporation
Contact Details
This report is published in Korean and English. And it is available on JB Financial Group's official website. For more details or enquiries, feel free to contact us.
JB Financial Group IR Department ESG Team
Tel. 02-2128-2736
E-mail esg@jbfg.com
JB Financial Group's Homepages
JB Financial Holdings
JB Woori Capital
PPCBank
www.jbfg.com
www.wooricap.com
ppcbank.com.kh
Jeonbuk Bank
JB Asset Management
JB Securities Vietnam
www.jbbank.co.kr
www.jbam.co.kr
jbsv.com.vn
Kwangju Bank
JB Investment
pib.kjbank.com
www.jbinvest.co.kr
Contents
MANAGEMENT REPORT
SUSTAINABILITY VALUE STORY
APPENDIX
CEO Message
05
Digital Finance
28
Financial Performance
84
Business at a Glance
07
Sustainable Finance
35
Independent Auditor Report
97
Company Overview
08
Customer-first Finance
41
Risk Management
99
Financial Information
15
Inclusive Finance
46
Sustainable Management Initiative
101
GRI Contents Index
102
TCFD
104
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
ESG REPORT
SASB
109
Our Journey to ESG
18
Environment
54
PRB Index
110
ESG Governance
21
Social
57
GHG Verification Statement
112
Stakeholder Communication
22
Governance
73
ISO 37001 Certification
113
Double Materiality Assessment
24
Sustainable Finance
80
Third-Party Assurance Statement
114
MANAGEMENT REPORT
CEO Message
05
Business at a Glance
07
Company Overview
08
Financial Information
15
Scenery of the Jeokseong-myeon
2022 Integrated Report
CEO Message
JB Financial Group
MANAGEMENT REPORT
CEO Message
Business at a Glance
Company Overview
Financial Information
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
SUSTAINABILITY VALUE STORY
ESG REPORT
APPENDIX
5
I would like to extend my gratitude to all our shareholders for showing their unwavering support for us, and we will continue to walk the path of a 'young and strong hidden champion financial group' with all stakeholders in the future.
Dear esteemed stakeholders,
I would like to express my deepest appreciation to our customers, shareholders, and all other stakeholders for your unwavering support and interest.
In 2022, we wrestled with high interest rates and low growth rates, which increased uncertainty in both local and international financial markets. Despite the unfavorable circumstances, JB Financial Group delivered KRW 601 billion in net income (attributable to controlling interests). This marks a record high for the fourth consecutive year and solidifies our position as a 'Young and Strong Hidden Champion Financial Group' with the highest profitability among financial firms.
In 2022, we made significant progress in ESG management, which made the year even more meaningful. We set ambitious targets to mitigate our direct & indirect emissions by 2035 and financed emissions by 2045 to reach net-zero. These targets were verified by the SBTi (Science Based Target Initiative), making us the second financial firm in Korea to do so.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
JB Financial Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2023 08:25:08 UTC.