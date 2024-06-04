J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, today announced it has been named to the Fortune 500 for the 12th consecutive year, earning the 316 spot on the publication’s annual list.

“Being on the Fortune 500 list is a testament to the incredible work of our people during such a challenging environment,” said Shelley Simpson, president of J.B. Hunt. “We remain steadfast in delivering exceptional value to our customers through operational excellence, which aligns with our mission to drive long-term value for our people, customers and shareholders.

The Fortune 500 ranks the 500 largest U.S. companies by total revenue for the respective fiscal year. According to the outlet, companies on this year’s list represent approximately two-thirds of the U.S. GDP and generated $18.8 trillion in revenues, $1.7 trillion in profits, and $43 trillion in market value (as of March 28, 2024), and they employ 31 million people worldwide. Fortune has published the annual list since 1955. J.B. Hunt’s first appearance was in 2013 at #485.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt’s vision is to create the most efficient transportation network in North America. The company’s industry-leading solutions and mode-neutral approach generate value for customers by eliminating waste, reducing costs and enhancing supply chain visibility. Powered by one of the largest company-owned fleets in the country and third-party capacity through its J.B. Hunt 360°® digital freight marketplace, J.B. Hunt can meet the unique shipping needs of any business, from first mile to final delivery, and every shipment in-between. Through disciplined investments in its people, technology and capacity, J.B. Hunt is delivering exceptional value and service that enable long-term growth for the company and its stakeholders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is a Fortune 500 company, an S&P 500 company and a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. Its stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. The company’s services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, last mile, transload and more. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604671491/en/