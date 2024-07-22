Shelley Simpson In 2023, a year filled with many challenges, we had a renewed focus on how to continue driving value for our people, customers and shareholders. J.B. Hunt's core values-integrity, respect, innovation, safety, excellence-have guided the progress we have made in our sustainability journey thus far. Our ongoing pursuit of building a more sustainable company, including the long- term investments we make on behalf of all our stakeholders, creates meaningful value. 2023 Emissions Intensity Reduction By the end of 2023, we surpassed the halfway mark to achieving our ambitious goal to reduce our carbon emissions intensity 32% by 2034 from our 2019 baseline. The second half of this effort will be an even greater challenge, but our outstanding sustainability team and leadership will provide a strong foundation to help get us there. Among our pillars of decarbonization - alternative powered equipment, biogenic fuel and improved fuel economy - the most progress has been made in our utilization of biogenic fuel. In 2023, of our total fuel purchased, 65% was a bio-

blended diesel and renewable diesel and our total weighted average of fuel from renewable sources was 24%. Due to the increased availability of renewable and bio-blended diesel, we saw an eight percentage point increase of biogenic fuel use in our own fleet from 2022. Our efforts to evaluate the viability of alternative- powered vehicles and next-generation transportation technology continued in 2023. By the end of last year, we were operating eight eCascadias in southern California as we continue to assess and consider larger scale adoption for our dray fleets and our customer dedicated fleets. Today we currently own or operate 27 zero-emission vehicles with plans to add more in 2024. In addition to these zero-emission vehicles, we also operate 182 natural gas-powered trucks on behalf of our customers. Sustainability and Efficiency Initiatives Through our company-wide ELEVATION program, we asked our people to meticulously study the business for ways to create value for customers by eliminating waste and reducing costs. ELEVATION provides an opportunity for our people to help build our business stronger for the long term, and our driver, maintenance and office teams submitted over 6,000 ideas for evaluation. Our people's ideas, and their impact on our company, will be part of our story for years to come. Additionally in 2023, we improved data accessibility and transparency with the launch of our "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting" section on jbhunt.com. This collection of pages makes our sustainability efforts and related information more available for employees, customers, rating agencies and investors. In April of this past year, the California Air Resource Board (CARB) passed the Advanced Clean Fleets rule (ACF), which requires fleets operating in California to adopt zero-emission vehicle

technology. This new regulation is in addition to CARB's new Clean Truck Check (CTC) emissions monitoring and Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) cold-storage emissions regulations. With pending litigation, some of the CARB timelines for reporting and enforcement may change, however, we are in compliance with the rules as we await a decision on CARB's waiver request from the Environmental Protection Agency. We have created a multiyear plan to ensure we are ACF, CTC and TRU compliant as part of our responsibility as an industry leader. Designing for Customers Our expertise, resources and relationships uniquely position us to help our customers pursue and realize their sustainability goals in the most economic means possible. Our teams are prepared to develop and deploy solutions our customers desire and are willing to invest in to meet their sustainability goals. For example, J.B. Hunt's CLEAN Transport™ Carbon Calculator is a proprietary tool that calculates a customer's carbon footprint. Then, we educate on best practices through our Carbon Diet methodology. The primary components include mode conversion, biogenic fuels, route optimization, the optimized fuel efficiency of our diesel fleet and the potential impact of alternative vehicles. We also offer CLEAN Transport™, which is our carbon-neutral shipping program that provides our customers a flexible method to acquire carbon offset credits equivalent to the emissions produced by their shipments. Additionally, our Dedicated fleets are designed for efficiency and our J.B. Hunt 360 platform drives out millions of empty miles every year. Last year, it helped our drivers alone avoid more than 4 million empty miles. We continue to champion the conversion of over- the-road shipments to rail through our intermodal service that reduces a shipment's carbon footprint by 65% on average compared to highway truck

transportation. This is a very economically viable and impactful solution because, even when expedited, shipping freight via intermodal with J.B. Hunt has the potential to save customers at least 15% in cost compared to highway. Based on analysis of Shipper 360™ transactions and our annual bid activity, J.B. Hunt estimates that an additional 7 to 11 million shipments could be converted to intermodal, generating further carbon reductions. We estimate that in 2023, our intermodal segment helped to avoid more than 4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) compared to transportation by truck alone. During 2023 we launched new intermodal services. We launched Quantum, a J.B. Hunt and BNSF service™, - to accommodate service- sensitive highway freight needs for up to 95 percent on-time delivery rates and delivery times around a day faster than traditional intermodal service. Secondly, we worked with the largest rail provider in Mexico, GMXT, to offer a new intermodal service between key markets in Northern and Central Mexico, through the Eagle Pass, Texas border gateway. The service creates new opportunities and availability for customers to grow in the expanding Mexico markets. We've listened to feedback from customers and made investments that will help enable the long- term growth of our customers, our business and ultimately the returns on capital invested. The railroads have made major investments to further incentivize conversion and we are in a great position to continue providing industry-leading service to our customers. People You Trust Our 2023 story shows how our teams were thoughtful about building stronger, reducing costs and operating more sustainably for the long term. We recognize there's more to be done to drive out waste, increase efficiency and decrease our industry's dependence on fossil