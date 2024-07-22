Sustainability Data Supplement
4 Million+
MT CO2e
Estimated emissions avoided by converting over-the-road loads to intermodal in 2023
4 Million+
Estimated empty miles our drivers avoided with J.B. Hunt 360°® platform in 2023
1.1 Million+
Loads processed through J.B. Hunt 360 platform in 2023, creating additional efficiencies and cost savings across supply chains
30,000+
MT CO2e
Estimated emissions avoided through continued fleet modernization and improved fuel efficiency in 2023
13.2 Million
Incremental gallons of biogenic fuel from increased renewable diesel consumption in our assets year-over-year
$1 Million+
Company contributions toward J.B. Hunt's company giving pillars of Healthcare, Veterans, Crisis Management and Education in 2023
5,900+
Total shared members in our six Employee Resource Groups at the end of 2023
25%
Reduction in DOT preventable accidents per million miles from 2022
16%
Reduction in carbon emission intensity from our baseline 2019, on our way to reach our ambitious goal of a 32% reduction by 2034
369
Drivers awarded safe driving bonuses in 2023 for achieving one-plus million miles driven without a preventable accident
6,000+
Ideas received through our 2023 ELEVATION 2.0 campaign, an employee ideation program focused on driving efficiency
205
Alternative energy vehicles owned or operated on behalf of our customers in 2023
Message from our President and CEO
Shelley Simpson
In 2023, a year filled with many challenges, we had a renewed focus on how to continue driving value for our people, customers and shareholders. J.B. Hunt's core values-integrity, respect, innovation, safety, excellence-have guided the progress we have made in our sustainability journey thus far. Our ongoing pursuit of building a more sustainable company, including the long- term investments we make on behalf of all our stakeholders, creates meaningful value.
2023 Emissions Intensity Reduction
By the end of 2023, we surpassed the halfway mark to achieving our ambitious goal to reduce our carbon emissions intensity 32% by 2034 from our 2019 baseline. The second half of this effort will be an even greater challenge, but our outstanding sustainability team and leadership will provide a strong foundation to help get us there.
Among our pillars of decarbonization - alternative powered equipment, biogenic fuel and improved fuel economy - the most progress has been made in our utilization of biogenic fuel. In 2023, of our total fuel purchased, 65% was a bio-
blended diesel and renewable diesel and our total weighted average of fuel from renewable sources was 24%. Due to the increased availability of renewable and bio-blended diesel, we saw an eight percentage point increase of biogenic fuel use in our own fleet from 2022.
Our efforts to evaluate the viability of alternative- powered vehicles and next-generation transportation technology continued in 2023. By the end of last year, we were operating eight eCascadias in southern California as we continue to assess and consider larger scale adoption for our dray fleets and our customer dedicated fleets. Today we currently own or operate 27 zero-emission vehicles with plans to add more in 2024. In addition to these zero-emission vehicles, we also operate 182 natural gas-powered trucks on behalf of our customers.
Sustainability and Efficiency Initiatives Through our company-wide ELEVATION program, we asked our people to meticulously study the business for ways to create value for customers by eliminating waste and reducing costs. ELEVATION provides an opportunity for our people to help build our business stronger for the long term, and our driver, maintenance and office teams submitted over 6,000 ideas for evaluation. Our people's ideas, and their impact on our company, will be part of our story for years to come.
Additionally in 2023, we improved data accessibility and transparency with the launch of our "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting" section on jbhunt.com. This collection of pages makes our sustainability efforts and related information more available for employees, customers, rating agencies and investors.
In April of this past year, the California Air Resource Board (CARB) passed the Advanced Clean Fleets rule (ACF), which requires fleets operating in California to adopt zero-emission vehicle
technology. This new regulation is in addition to CARB's new Clean Truck Check (CTC) emissions monitoring and Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) cold-storage emissions regulations. With pending litigation, some of the CARB timelines for reporting and enforcement may change, however, we are in compliance with the rules as we await a decision on CARB's waiver request from the Environmental Protection Agency. We have created a multiyear plan to ensure we are ACF, CTC and TRU compliant as part of our responsibility as an industry leader.
Designing for Customers
Our expertise, resources and relationships uniquely position us to help our customers pursue and realize their sustainability goals in the most economic means possible. Our teams are prepared to develop and deploy solutions our customers desire and are willing to invest in to meet their sustainability goals.
For example, J.B. Hunt's CLEAN Transport™ Carbon Calculator is a proprietary tool that calculates a customer's carbon footprint. Then, we educate on best practices through our Carbon Diet methodology. The primary components include mode conversion, biogenic fuels, route optimization, the optimized fuel efficiency of our diesel fleet and the potential impact of alternative vehicles. We also offer CLEAN Transport™, which is our carbon-neutral shipping program that provides our customers a flexible method to acquire carbon offset credits equivalent to the emissions produced by their shipments. Additionally, our Dedicated fleets are designed for efficiency and our J.B. Hunt 360 platform drives out millions of empty miles every year. Last year, it helped our drivers alone avoid more than 4 million empty miles.
We continue to champion the conversion of over- the-road shipments to rail through our intermodal service that reduces a shipment's carbon footprint by 65% on average compared to highway truck
transportation. This is a very economically viable and impactful solution because, even when expedited, shipping freight via intermodal with J.B. Hunt has the potential to save customers at least 15% in cost compared to highway. Based on analysis of Shipper 360™ transactions and our annual bid activity, J.B. Hunt estimates that an additional 7 to 11 million shipments could be converted to intermodal, generating further carbon reductions. We estimate that in 2023, our intermodal segment helped to avoid more than 4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) compared to transportation by truck alone.
During 2023 we launched new intermodal services. We launched Quantum, a J.B. Hunt and BNSF service™, - to accommodate service- sensitive highway freight needs for up to 95 percent on-time delivery rates and delivery times around a day faster than traditional intermodal service. Secondly, we worked with the largest rail provider in Mexico, GMXT, to offer a new intermodal service between key markets in Northern and Central Mexico, through the Eagle Pass, Texas border gateway. The service creates new opportunities and availability for customers to grow in the expanding Mexico markets.
We've listened to feedback from customers and made investments that will help enable the long- term growth of our customers, our business and ultimately the returns on capital invested. The railroads have made major investments to further incentivize conversion and we are in a great position to continue providing industry-leading service to our customers.
People You Trust
Our 2023 story shows how our teams were thoughtful about building stronger, reducing costs and operating more sustainably for the long term. We recognize there's more to be done to drive out waste, increase efficiency and decrease our industry's dependence on fossil
fuels. As we look ahead, we are guided by our vision to create the most efficient transportation network in North America. Most importantly, our people are focused on operational excellence and efficiency, empowered by our technology and backed by the capacity to deliver.
Our people experienced a record-breaking year across so many areas of our company in 2023. Our drivers achieved a significant reduction in DOT preventable accidents per million miles, the best safety performance in company history by this measure. Also, Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) scores for our maintenance teams improved even while working through a record number of trades and new equipment. Additionally, our people were recognized with 10 national culture awards from major publications this past year. These awards reflect how hard we've worked to build stronger together. And for the first time in company history, we broke into the top 300 of the Fortune 500 list, coming in at number 280 last year. Over the long term, the hard work in 2023 will continue to prove itself for our customers, for our people, and for our shareholders.
Our more than 33,000 people behind the iconic J.B. Hunt scroll are the ones responsible for the integrity, innovation and excellence driving our sustainability efforts. It's this ongoing work that supports our organizational priorities to drive value and scale into our investments. When we all work together to deliver sustainable, consistent and economically viable solutions, it sets us all up for a great future.
Shelley Simpson
President and Chief Executive Officer
Awards & Recognition
2023
Inbound Logistics
Food Logistics
Newsweek
CN EcoConnexions
EcoVadis
2024
Fortune
Named Top 3PL for the fourteenth consecutive year by Inbound Logistics
Named Top 100 Trucker for the fourteenth consecutive year by Inbound Logistics
Named Top 75 Green Supply Chain Partner (G75) for the thirteenth consecutive year by Inbound Logistics
Transport Topics
Ranked second on Transport Topics' list of Top Dedicated Contract Carriers
Ranked fifth on Transport Topics' list of Top 100 Logistics Companies
Ranked third on Transport Topics' list of Top 100 List of Largest For-Hire Carriers
Named Top 3PL and Cold Storage Provider for the eleventh time by Food Logistics
FreightWaves
Named to the FreightTech 25 List for 2023 by FreightWaves
Fortune Magazine
Named one of the World's Most Admired Companies 2023 by Fortune Magazine
Women in Trucking
Recognized yet again as a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation by Women in Trucking
VIQTORY
Named Military Friendly Employer for the seventeenth consecutive year by VIQTORY
Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters by Newsweek
Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women by Newsweek
Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek
Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families by Newsweek
Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek
Logistics
Management
Received multiple Quest for Quality Awards from Logistics Management
Recognized again for sustainability leadership by CN EcoConnexions
Forbes
Named One of America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes
Named One of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes
Fortune
Ranked 280 on the Fortune 500 list
MSCI
Received an AA rating from
MSCI
Received Bronze Medal in recognition of sustainability achievement from EcoVadis
S&P Global
Included in the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for our commitment to corporate sustainability and the transparent communication of our progress
CDP
Received score of B from CDP for the fourth consecutive year
Named one of Fortune World's Most Admired Companies for 2024
Forbes
Named as one of America's Best Large Employers for 2024 by Forbes
Morningstar
Sustainalytics
Achieved Industry Top Rated Badge from Morningstar Sustainalytics
USA Today
Recognized as one of America's Climate Leaders by USA Today for 2024
Individual Awards
Shelley Simpson
Jodi Edwards
Brad Delco
Eric Airola recognized
named to Women
chosen as one
awarded 2024
by Military Friendly
in Trucking's 2023
of the 2024
Best Investor
as one of the 2024
Most Influential
Women in
Relations Officer
Veteran Champions of
Woman of the Year
Trucking's Driver
(Mid-Cap) by IR
the Year in Corporate
in Trucking
of the Year
Magazine
America
Christina Denvit and Sydney Emrich named among Women in Trucking's 2024 Top Women to Watch
Materiality Assessment and Stakeholder Engagement
In 2021, we conducted an extensive materiality assessment by engaging with internal and external stakeholders on key aspects of our business, with a plan to perform this assessment every three to five years or more frequently if deemed necessary due to business changes. We review the materiality assessment annually to determine if a new assessment is required. This has helped us better understand and address the challenges and prospects of utmost importance to our key stakeholder groups.
Our materiality assessment considers both internal impacts on the business as well as external impact on society and the environment. We gathered invaluable insights from our executive leadership and individuals across various functions, such as procurement, compliance, operations, engineering & technology, legal, human resources, investor relations, customer service, and health & safety. During this process, we also engaged with our investors, customers and suppliers to understand what is important to them and understand how that relates to our material topics. The result led to a prioritization of material topics most important to our business and our stakeholders. We then averaged
Materiality Matrix
Ethics & Integrity
Employee Health & Safety
Customer Satisfaction
Business Performance
Labor Rights
Environmental Compliance
Energy & Climate Change
Financial Performance
Human Tra•cking
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Board Oversight
and weighted the scores, which our Sustainability Committee, led by a member of our
Privacy & Security
Technology & Innovation
executive leadership team, validated and adopted for future use.
As a result of our assessment, we prioritized thirteen material ESG topics. These topics were used to inform our global sustainability commitments, strategies, and objectives to prioritize our long-term sustainability performance and decision-making processes. We plan to update our materiality assessment to meet evolving standards and ensure that we are on the right track in terms of addressing the most important issues relevant to us as we pursue our sustainability goals.
We are evolving as we integrate sustainability into our decision-making processes through effective governance and management practices. We update our Board quarterly on key ESG risks identified and track progress throughout the year on addressing key issues. Our redefined organizational goals are aligned with our most material ESG topics and we are continuously adjusting our sustainability efforts in response to changes in people, transportation technology, and business capacity. This alignment has enabled us to further embed sustainability into our company and we have integrated the key materiality topics by mapping the outcomes of the assessment into our Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) system to track progress and support the critical areas where our skilled employees, innovative technology, and business capacity can make a difference.
Importance to Stakeholders
Sustainable Procurement
Talent Management
Resource Management
Employee & Contractor Relations
Community Engagement
Importance to J.B. Hunt
Appendix
About This Report
In recent years, J.B. Hunt has improved our efforts to transparently disclose and report our ESG performance to our stakeholders in our annual proxy statement, on our website, in our 2020 Sustainability Report, 2021 Data Supplement, and in our 2022 Sustainability Report. This year, we continue that effort with this 2023 Data Supplement. This report has been prepared in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, and in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks. Additional information on our sustainability program is available on the J.B. Hunt website.
The information covered in this report includes data spanning financial years 2021 to 2023 for the operations of J.B. Hunt Transport
Services, Inc. (J.B. Hunt) and its consolidated subsidiaries.
J.B. Hunt also voluntarily participates in other ESG disclosures such as CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), S&P Global,
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) Annual Policy Survey, EcoVadis and Sustainalytics.
Forward-Looking Statement
This report, including documents that are incorporated by reference and other documents which we file periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), contains statements that may be considered to be "forward-looking statements." Such statements relate to our predictions concerning future events or operations and are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When we use words like "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "goals," "strategy," "future," "predict," "seek," "estimate," "likely," "could," "should," "would," and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, subject to risks, and should be viewed with caution. These statements are based on our belief or interpretation of information currently available. Stockholders and prospective investors are cautioned that actual results and future events may differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Some of the factors and events that are not within our control and that could have a material impact on future operating results include, but are not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.
Assurance
Scope 1, 2, and partial Scope 3 carbon data was audited by an independent third party, Ruby Canyon Environmental, in accordance with ISO 14064-3:2019 with a reasonable level of assurance for Scope 1 and 2 and a limited level of assurance for Scope 3.
J.B. Hunt follows the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework for calculating GHG emissions.
D A T A
U N I T S
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 1
Governance & Economic
Board of Directors
Female
% of Board
22%
27%
27%
African-American
Total Number
0
1
1
Hispanic
Total Number
0
0
0
Caucasian
Total Number
2
2
2
Male
% of Board
78%
73%
73%
African-American
Total Number
0
0
0
Hispanic
Total Number
1
0
0
Caucasian
Total Number
6
8
8
Age
Age 30-60
% of Board
56%
36%
36%
Over Age 60
% of Board
44%
64%
64%
Tenure
0-10 years
Total Number
2
2
2
11-20 years
Total Number
3
5
6
20+ years
Total Number
4
4
3
Skills and Qualifications1
Industry Experience
% of Board
80%
43%
43%
Public Policy
% of Board
100%
86%
86%
CEO/Senior Management Experience
% of Board
100%
100%
100%
Economic/Accounting/Finance
% of Board
100%
86%
86%
Human Resources Management
% of Board
20%
29%
29%
Developing & Implementation of Risk Management Systems
% of Board
40%
29%
29%
Regulatory/Legal
% of Board
100%
100%
100%
Environmental and Climate
% of Board
60%
n/a
n/a
1 Includes information provided for "Independent" Directors only.
D A T A
U N I T S
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 1
Governance & Economic continued
Business Units and Revenues
Total Consolidated Revenue
Revenue ($ Million)
$12,830
$14,814
$12,168
J.B. Hunt Total Revenue Ton-Miles
Million Revenue Ton-Miles (Mt.m)
52,046
51,765
49,571
Intermodal (JBI)
Revenue ($ Million)
$6,208
$7,022
$5,454
% of Total Revenue
48.4%
47.4%
44.8%
Loads
2,044,980
2,068,278
1,984,834
Dedicated (DCS)
Revenue ($ Million)
$3,543
$3,524
$2,706
% of Total Revenue
27.6%
23.8%
22.2%
Loads
4,274,677
4,508,864
4,138,889
Integrated (ICS)
Revenue ($ Million)
$1,390
$2,323
$2,471
% of Total Revenue
10.8%
15.7%
20.3%
Loads
764,839
1,027,529
1,063,473
Final Mile (FMS)
Revenue ($ Million)
$918
$1,042
$909
% of Total Revenue
7.2%
7.0%
7.5%
Stops
4,596,715
5,636,432
6,677,186
Truckload (JBT)
Revenue ($ Million)
$789
$937
$668
% of Total Revenue
6.1%
6.3%
5.5%
Loads
410,091
398,070
327,231
On January 1, 2023, the company transferred certain assets between DCS, JBT, FMS and ICS segments. The presented data has been recast to reflect these changes and align with SEC reporting.
D A T A
U N I T S
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 1
Governance & Economic continued
Supplier Spend on Goods and Services
Total Spend on Goods and Services
$ Million
$9,270
$10,830
$8,487
Purchases by Category
Purchased Transportation
%
60%
67%
72%
Tractors and Trucks
%
11%
7%
6%
Fuel
%
9%
9%
7%
Trailing Equipment
%
6%
7%
5%
Maintenance
%
5%
4%
3%
Other Goods and Services
%
9%
7%
8%
Anti-Corruption Status
Confirmed incidents of corruption
Total number
0
1
0
Incidents in which employees were dismissed or disciplined for
Total number
0
1
0
corruption
Incidents when contracts with business partners were terminated/not
Total number
0
0
0
renewed due to violations related to corruption
Serving our Customers
Customer Privacy and Losses of Customer Data
Complaints received from outside parties and substantiated by the
Number
0
0
0
organization
Complaints from regulatory bodies
Number
0
0
0
Total number of identified leaks, thefts, or losses of customer data
Number
0
0
0
